The music video for Daddy Cool from the highly anticipated film King revives classic Bollywood glamour with retro disco-era music and styling. It blends nostalgia with the larger-than-life star power of Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor. Daddy Cool song from King out now Sachin-Jigar, the track interpolates Boney M.'s iconic 1976 disco hit Daddy Cool, blending its familiar English hooks with modern Hindi lyrics by Kumaar. ALSO READ: Who Is Aryan Khan's Rumoured Girlfriend Larissa Bonesi? Brazilian Actor Calls The Khans 'Like Family' How King's Daddy Cool Song Brings Vintage Glamour Back? King's Daddy Cool song is set inside a neon-lit nightclub complete with disco balls, reflective floors and dramatic backlighting. The music video leans heavily into retro party opulence rather than gritty modern minimalism.

ALSO READ: December 2026 Theatrical Releases: King, Eetha, Avengers Doomsday, Maatrubhumi And More; Complete List Kareena Kapoor channels vintage Bollywood diva energy in a glamorous red cutout maxi dress with a thigh-high slit, while Shah Rukh Khan leans into his salt-and-pepper look paired with a black sequined open shirt. SRK X Bebo: Reunion after 15 years Kareena Kapoor Khan and SRK reunited on screen for the first time in 15 years since Ra.One (2011). The duo taps directly into the nostalgia of their beloved 2000s dance numbers like Yeh Mera Dil (Don), Marjaani (Billu) and Chammak Challo (Ra.One).

The song has been choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant. The sequence prioritizes effortless charisma, synchronized partner dancing, and pure spectacle—bringing back the quintessential Bollywood event song. FAQs Who is directing and producing King? Siddharth Anand directs the film after taking over from Sujoy Ghosh (who remains a co-writer). It is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment (Gauri Khan) and Marflix Pictures. How long is the movie King? A ticketing listing on Fandango pointed to a runtime of 3 hours and 17 minutes, though this has not yet been confirmed by the CBFC. What is the plot of King? A skilled assassin operating in a dangerous criminal underworld trains a young female apprentice as they face off against a major adversary. It is reportedly inspired by Léon: The Professional (1994).