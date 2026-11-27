Pataudi Palace is located near Gurugram, Haryana. It was built in 1935 for Nawab Iftikhar Ali Khan and Begum Sajida Sultan. Saif Ali Khan reclaimed the property in 2014 after it had been leased to a hotel group.

Saif Ali Khan owns the costliest bungalow among all the Bollywood stars. Pataudi Palace is valued at around ₹800 crore. The palace is spread across roughly 10 acres with around 150 rooms.

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DYK Pataudi Palace Was Built For A Bride?

Nawab Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi commissioned the grand Pataudi Palace for his bride, Begum Sajida Sultan, as he felt his ancestral home lacked royal grandeur.

Designed by Robert Tor Russell, the colonial-style mansion was later bought back by Saif Ali Khan after his father, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, passed away.

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Saif Ali Khan bought back Pataudi palace with his film earnings In a 2019 interview, Saif Ali Khan revealed, "When my father died, it was rented to the Neemrana Group of Hotels." Saif said that he was told by the group to pay 'lots of money' to buy the palace back. He finally reclaimed it in 2014. "I then earned and so even the house that's supposedly inherited has been earned back through money from films," he shared, adding, "There was nothing; there is some history and culture, beautiful photographs and of course, some land. It has been a privileged upbringing, but there has been no inheritance."

About the palace: Located in Gurugram, Pataudi Palace, also known as Ibrahim Kothi, boasts 150 rooms, sprawling gardens, manicured lawns and a swimming pool. In 2023, Kareena Kapoor shared glimpses of the palace, calling its homegrown sarson ka saag and makki ki roti among her favourite things.

FAQs

Can visitors go inside Pataudi Palace?

No—the palace operates as a private residence for the Pataudi family rather than a public hotel.

Which movies and shows were filmed in Pataudi Palace?

Popular productions linked to the palace include Veer-Zaara, Mangal Pandey, Gandhi, My Father, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Eat Pray Love and Tandav.

When was Pataudi Palace built?

Pataudi Palace was built in 1935 for Iftikhar Ali Khan.