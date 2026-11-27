Akshay Kumar’s recent call with Twinkle Khanna on Koffee With Karan Season 9 has put the spotlight on their chemistry. Akshay Kumar called his wife for ‘Hey Karan! It's me’ round, only for Twinkle to turn the conversation into an impromptu roast.
From complaining about his 6 am bhajans to questioning his singing skills like Anup Jalota, Twinkle made a simple phone call the star point of the episode.
Akshay and Twinkle have been married for over 25 years and are among Bollywood's well-known celebrity couples. While Akshay continues to be one of Hindi cinema's leading actors, Twinkle has built a career as an author, columnist and entrepreneur.
So, what is the age gap between the two?
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Akshay Kumar And Twinkle Khanna Age Gap
Akshay Kumar is six years older than Twinkle Khanna. The actor was born on September 9, 1967, while Twinkle was born on December 29, 1973.
As of November 27, 2026, Akshay is 59 years old, while Twinkle is 52. Their exact age difference is six years, three months and 20 days.
Here is a quick look at their birth dates and ages:
|Details
|Akshay Kumar
|Twinkle Khanna
|Date of birth
|September 9, 1967
|December 29, 1973
|Age (November 2026)
|59 years
|52 years
|Profession
|Actor, producer
|Author, columnist, producer
|Spouse
|Twinkle Khanna
|Akshay Kumar
ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar's 8-Hour Workday Revelation Brings Deepika Padukone Debate Back, Here's Karan Johar's Take
When Did Akshay Kumar And Twinkle Khanna Get Married?
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna got married on January 17, 2001, in an intimate wedding ceremony attended by close friends and family.
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The couple started dating after they met during a magazine photoshoot. Later, they grew closer while working together in films such as International Khiladi (1999) and Zulmi (1999).
In one of the early interviews, Akshay has also shared an interesting anecdote about their marriage. Akshay revealed that Twinkle told him that she would marry him if her film Mela failed at the box office.
Unexpectedly, the film did not perform as expected at the box office, and the two eventually tied the knot in January 2001.
The couple welcomed their first child, son Aarav, on September 15, 2002. Their daughter Nitara was born in 2012.
While Akshay remains active in films, Twinkle gradually moved towards writing and entrepreneurship after her acting career.
ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar Once Tried To Set Milap Zaveri's Pants On Fire During Heyy Babyy Shoot
Their recent Koffee With Karan 9 interaction once again showed why their playful banter continues to entertain viewers.
FAQs
1. What is the age difference between Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna?
Akshay Kumar is 6 years older than Twinkle Khanna.
2. What are Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's dates of birth?
Akshay was born on September 9, 1967, and Twinkle on December 29, 1973.
3. When did Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna get married?
They got married on January 17, 2001.
4. How many children do Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have?
They have two children, son Aarav and daughter Nitara.