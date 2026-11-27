Akshay Kumar’s recent call with Twinkle Khanna on Koffee With Karan Season 9 has put the spotlight on their chemistry. Akshay Kumar called his wife for ‘Hey Karan! It's me’ round, only for Twinkle to turn the conversation into an impromptu roast.

From complaining about his 6 am bhajans to questioning his singing skills like Anup Jalota, Twinkle made a simple phone call the star point of the episode.

Akshay and Twinkle have been married for over 25 years and are among Bollywood's well-known celebrity couples. While Akshay continues to be one of Hindi cinema's leading actors, Twinkle has built a career as an author, columnist and entrepreneur.

So, what is the age gap between the two?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Akshay Kumar And Twinkle Khanna Age Gap

Akshay Kumar is six years older than Twinkle Khanna. The actor was born on September 9, 1967, while Twinkle was born on December 29, 1973.

As of November 27, 2026, Akshay is 59 years old, while Twinkle is 52. Their exact age difference is six years, three months and 20 days.