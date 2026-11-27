Ravi Kishan reportedly charges around ₹50 lakh per film (with some reports noting ₹50–60 lakh depending on the project and language). The Bhojpuri star's declared net worth is ₹43.32 crore as per his 2024 Lok Sabha election affidavit.

What are Ravi Kishan's sources of income?

Alongside acting fees, his income sources include brand endorsements, television/events, house rent, bank interest, business and his parliamentary salary as the MP from Gorakhpur.

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Ravi Kishan's Luxury Assets

Movable Assets (₹15.82 crore)

This includes actor's includes bank deposits, shares, bonds, mutual funds (over ₹2.1 crore combined), loans/advances, jewelry (over ₹20 lakh in gold and silver) and vehicles (valued at over ₹60 lakh).

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Immovable Assets (₹27.5 crore)

This includes primarily urban properties with no agricultural land declared. Media reports based on his filings note multiple properties across Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh—including residential flats in Mumbai (such as Andheri and Goregaon), a commercial/residential property in Pune and a bungalow/properties in Gorakhpur.