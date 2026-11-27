Ravi Kishan reportedly charges around ₹50 lakh per film (with some reports noting ₹50–60 lakh depending on the project and language). The Bhojpuri star's declared net worth is ₹43.32 crore as per his 2024 Lok Sabha election affidavit.
What are Ravi Kishan's sources of income?
Alongside acting fees, his income sources include brand endorsements, television/events, house rent, bank interest, business and his parliamentary salary as the MP from Gorakhpur.
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Ravi Kishan's Luxury Assets
Movable Assets (₹15.82 crore)
This includes actor's includes bank deposits, shares, bonds, mutual funds (over ₹2.1 crore combined), loans/advances, jewelry (over ₹20 lakh in gold and silver) and vehicles (valued at over ₹60 lakh).
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Immovable Assets (₹27.5 crore)
This includes primarily urban properties with no agricultural land declared. Media reports based on his filings note multiple properties across Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh—including residential flats in Mumbai (such as Andheri and Goregaon), a commercial/residential property in Pune and a bungalow/properties in Gorakhpur.
Actor Ravi Kishan recently appeared on Koffee With Karan Season 9 with Akshay Kumar. The duo had a fun banter with KWK host Karan Johar. Ravi and Akshay's banter, fuelled by Karan Johar's witty prodding, kept viewers entertained.
Beyond the fun banter, Ravi also opened up about his struggles. He revealed that his father, who wanted him to join the family business or pursue a government job, disapproved of his acting ambitions and once beat him with a leather belt after watching him perform in a Ramleela dressed as a woman.
Ravi Kishan's Acting Career: Ravi Kishan has built a successful career across Bhojpuri, Hindi and other regional film industries. He is known for films such as Tere Naam, Phir Hera Pheri, Welcome to Sajjanpur and Laapataa Ladies.
FAQs
What is the real name of Ravi Kishan?
His real name is Ravindra Shyamnarayan Shukla.
Who is in Ravi Kishan's family?
Ravi Kishan is married to Priti Shukla (since December 1993) and they have four children—one son and three daughters.
What are some of Ravi Kishan's notable films?
Ravi Kishan made his film debut in 1992 with Pitambar and went on to become a prominent star in Bhojpuri films, including Jala Debh Duniya Tohra Pyar Mein (screened at the 2010 Cannes Film Festival) and Mahadev Ka Gorakhpur (2024).