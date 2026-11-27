Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, has crossed ₹1,000 crore at the Indian box office after earning ₹500 crore within its first six days of release. One of 2026 most anticipated films, Ramayana opened advance bookings 15 days before release and sold ₹200 crore worth of tickets worldwide. It earned ₹64.85 crore on Day 1, followed by record-breaking Monday and Tuesday collections of ₹107 crore and ₹94 crore, respectively.

Ramayana Part 1 Day-wise box office collection Week 1 (₹564.60 crore) • Day 1 (Thursday): ₹64.85 crore

• Day 2 (Friday): ₹48.05 crore

• Day 3 (Saturday): ₹69.80 crore

• Day 4 (Sunday): ₹56.15 crore

• Day 5 (Monday): ₹107.50 crore

• Day 6 (Tuesday): ₹94.10 crore

• Day 7 (Wednesday): ₹70.65 crore

• Day 8 (Thursday): ₹53.50 crore

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• Day 10 (Saturday): ₹72.90 crore

• Day 11 (Sunday): ₹75.00 crore

• Day 12 (Monday): ₹32.00 crore

• Day 13 (Tuesday): ₹28.60 crore

• Day 14 (Wednesday): ₹23.20 crore

• Day 15 (Thursday): ₹19.35 crore

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• Day 17 (Saturday): ₹27.65 crore

• Day 18 (Sunday): ₹35.60 crore

• Day 19 (Monday): ₹12.70 crore

• Day 20 (Tuesday): ₹17.50 crore

• Day 21 (Wednesday): ₹9.50 crore

• Day 22 (Thursday): ₹9.65 crore

Week 4 (Ongoing) • Day 23 (Friday): ₹8.45 crore After 23 days at the domestic box office, the film stands at ₹1,000.55 crore net and ₹1,195.10 crore gross. About the movie: Ramayana: Part 1 is a 2026 Hindi-language epic mythological film directed by Nitesh Tiwari and based on Valmiki's Ramayana. Produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash, it is the first instalment of a two-part cinematic adaptation, covering Rama's childhood and his 14-year exile. The film features an ensemble cast led by Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey, Anupam Kher, Lara Dutta, Shobana, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh and Vivek Oberoi, among others.

With a combined budget of approximately ₹4,000 crore for both instalments, the duology is among the most expensive film projects ever made. FAQs Who made the music and VFX of Ramayana Part 1? Hans Zimmer and A. R. Rahman composed the score, while DNEG handled visual effects alongside Prime Focus Studios and Monster Mind Creations. When is Ramayana: Part 2 releasing? The makers have targeted a Diwali 2027 window, with an exact release date still to be announced. What is the budget of Ramayana? The two-part project has a reported combined budget of ₹4,000 crore (with Part 1 listed at ₹2,000 crore).