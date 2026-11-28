Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana has entered the Rs 1,000 crore India net club on its fourth Friday, November 27. The film, which opened in cinemas on November 5, added Rs 8.45 crore to its domestic net collection on Day 23, according to Sacnilk estimates.

The milestone comes after a noticeable slowdown in its weekday earnings. However, the film's cumulative numbers continue to reflect a substantial theatrical run. Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 23 According to Sacnilk, Ramayana collected Rs 8.45 crore India net on Day 23, taking its total domestic net collection to Rs 1,000.55 crore. The film's India gross collection stands at Rs 1,195.10 crore, while its worldwide gross has reached Rs 1,790.10 crore.

Ramayana collected Rs 5 crore from overseas markets on Day 23, taking its cumulative international gross to Rs 595 crore. Its India gross collection stands at Rs 1,195.10 crore, bringing its worldwide gross total to Rs 1,790.10 crore. (Image Credit: IMDb) Ramayana Day 23 Language-Wise Box Office Collection The Hindi version continued to dominate the domestic box office, contributing Rs 5 crore on Friday. Kannada followed with Rs 1.25 crore, while Tamil and Malayalam added Rs 1.05 crore and Rs 1 crore, respectively. The Telugu version contributed Rs 15 lakh.

ALSO READ: Can DNEG’s Visual Effects Take Ramayana To Oscar Glory? Nitesh Tiwari-Directorial Enters Top 20 VFX Contenders Ramayana Box Office Collection: Week-Wise Breakdown Week India Net Collection Week 1 (Days 1–8) ₹564.60 crore Week 2 (Days 9–15) ₹299.15 crore Week 3 (Days 16–22) ₹128.35 crore Week 4 (Day 23) ₹8.45 crore Total (23 Days) ₹1,000.55 crore ALSO READ: Was Sita A Warrior? Author Amish Tripathi Reveals The Untold Secret Of Adbhuta Ramayana With its worldwide gross nearing ₹1,800 crore, can the film achieve another major milestone over its fourth weekend?

FAQs 1. How much did Ramayana earn on Day 23? Ramayana collected Rs 8.45 crore India net on Day 23, according to Sacnilk. 2. What is Ramayana's total India box office collection? The film has earned Rs 1,000.55 crore India net and Rs 1,195.10 crore India gross in 23 days. 3. What is Ramayana's worldwide box office collection? Ramayana has collected Rs 1,790.10 crore worldwide gross, including Rs 595 crore from overseas markets.