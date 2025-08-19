Rupali Ganguly has established herself as a beloved name in households across India, admired for her remarkable acting prowess and captivating screen presence. Though she has been a part of many acclaimed television shows, it is her iconic portrayal of Anupamaa that propelled her to unprecedented stardom. Her performance has struck a deep chord with audiences, winning her an immense fan following not only in India but across the globe.

While the leading Indian Television star expressed her belief that television actors should also be recognised with National Awards, it indeed shone a spotlight on the topic that has started an important discourse. As she continues to receive positive support from all around, filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya was also seen agreeing with her view.

When asked about Rupali Ganguly’s remarks on television actors deserving National Awards, Sooraj Barjatya said, “I absolutely believe they should. TV is an art form, and it demands immense hard work. If you visit a TV set, you’ll see - it’s minimum 12–14 hours of continuous work."

ALSO READ: Thama Teaser Out: Rashmika Mandanna, Ayushmann Khurrana's Love Story Is Beyond Thrilling In Maddock Films' First Vampire Comedy "In films, actors still get breathers, but in TV, actors must continuously live their roles, directors must constantly shoot under restrictions, yet create something touching. If I were asked to direct one episode, I’d take a week! So yes, National Awards should definitely include television actors,” he went on to state.