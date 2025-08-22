Also read: Ameesha Patel Has A Condition For Gadar 3, Says 'If I’m Happy With Script, Like Gadar 1...'

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha released in theatres on June 15, 2021. The film featured Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Amrish Puri, Utkarsh Sharma, Om Puri, Vivek Shauq and Lillete Dubey in key roles. It has been directed by Anil Sharma and produced by Nitin Keni, Bhaumik Gondaliya, Bhanwar Singh and Nittin Keni. The movie then had a worldwide collection of Rs 132.60 crore. Seeing the popularity, Sunny Deol came up with its sequel in 2023. Gadar 2 also received a lot of love from the audience. It was made on a budget of Rs 60 crore and collected Rs 525.7 crore.