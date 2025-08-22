- By Tapapriya Dutta
- Fri, 22 Aug 2025 05:33 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
It’s been over two decades since Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar: Ek Prem Katha released and the film is still considered as one of the cult movies of all time. Despite being an iconic movie, Sunny Deol claimed that the industry had initially dismissed both the story and music. He mentioned that whenever he played the songs of Gadar in front of people, they did not like it. Deol feels that this happens because the industry and audience are not in sync.
In an interview with Zoom, Sunny Deol said, “Whenever I used to play the songs for people, they didn’t like them at the time. But now, the film takes itself along; it carries itself. Nobody can stop it. This happens because the industry and the audience are not in sync. When you get more, you forget. You drift apart from your craft.”
The superstar shared that even he wasn’t fully convinced when Gadar’s director Anil Sharma offered him the film. But her decision changed after the filmmaker narrated. Sharma said, “When he narrated the subject, I just fell in love with it. The whole night we listened to the narration, and the discussion happened. And my only thing was that it had to look like that period. Because if that period is not shown, then the story won’t feel real. Working on it was a great experience throughout the film. I enjoy all my films, whichever one I do, because there are so many memories attached to them.”
Gadar & Lagaan released on 15th June, 2001. Most of my school friends wanted to watch Lagaan due to cricket match frenzy & AK fanhood. I wanted to watch Gadar since it was a Love story + action genre film starring Sunny Deol. I liked the partition background of the film 🎬 pic.twitter.com/0bonZdjHyp— Rohit Kapoor 🚂 🤳🏼 (@IndianTrainFan) January 13, 2023
Gadar: Ek Prem Katha released in theatres on June 15, 2021. The film featured Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Amrish Puri, Utkarsh Sharma, Om Puri, Vivek Shauq and Lillete Dubey in key roles. It has been directed by Anil Sharma and produced by Nitin Keni, Bhaumik Gondaliya, Bhanwar Singh and Nittin Keni. The movie then had a worldwide collection of Rs 132.60 crore. Seeing the popularity, Sunny Deol came up with its sequel in 2023. Gadar 2 also received a lot of love from the audience. It was made on a budget of Rs 60 crore and collected Rs 525.7 crore.