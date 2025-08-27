Taylor Swift finally said 'yes' to her boyfriend Travis Kelce, putting an end to months of speculation about when internet's favourite couple could be married. A close-up of Taylor Swift's hand holding a large diamond set in 18-karat yellow gold was included in a slideshow that the singer and the Super Bowl-winning tight dropped on Tuesday. He popped the question in a flower-filled garden.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce also posted pictures of Kelce's garden proposal, in which he proposed under an arch draped in flowers. The ring itself, which Vogue characterised as a round brilliant-cut old mine diamond bezel-set in yellow gold, was shown in one of the pictures. According to reports, Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry collaborated with Kelce to design the piece.

Taylor Swift's old mine diamond engagement ring (Image: Instagram) Taylor Swift's ring's specifics are still unknown, but jewelry experts have already started making assumptions. According to Safian & Rudolph Jewelers' Rich Goldberg, the item is 'as classic and whimsical as the pop star herself,' as he told The Independent.

Taylor Swift's Engagement Ring Costs... Taylor Swift's ring's actual value is unknown, although jewelry experts believe it to be between USD 550,000 and USD 750,000. The custom design process as well as the diamond's quality were reflected in the price range. The centerpiece is thought to weigh eight to ten carats, according to Page Six. With roughly 58 facets that maximize light reflection, this cut is renowned for its unique glitter and vintage aesthetic. Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewellery and Travis Kelce co-designed the ring, which gave it a unique touch.

Taylor Swift's fan base Swifties are viewing the ring as more than just a piece of jewelry. Several reports characterize it as a representation of the singer's relationship and personal journey. Her fans have also taken notice of the square-oval shape, questioning whether it echoes the singer's previous narrative ideas and design.