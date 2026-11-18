The Hunger Games Sunrise On The Reaping is all set to release in India. Based on Suzanne Collins' 2025 novel, the film is the sixth instalment in The Hunger Games franchise, serving as a sequel to The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (2023) and a prequel to The Hunger Games (2012).
The Hunger Games Sunrise On The Reaping India Release Date
The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is set to premiere in India on November 20, 2026.
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The Hunger Games Sunrise On The Reaping Cast
Joseph Zada as Haymitch Abernathy
Mckenna Grace as Maysilee Donner
Grace also portrays Merrilee Donner
Ben Wang as Wyatt Callow
Molly McCann as Louella McCoy
Iona Bell as Lou Lou
Percy Daggs IV as Ampert Latier
Jhaleil Swaby as Panache Barker
Laura Marcus as Silka Sharp
Sky Frances as Maritte
Rada Rae as Wellie
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Tatyana Muzondo as Ringina
Alina Reid as Kerna
Salimou Thiam as Clayton
John Doeble as Buck
Kaine Buffonge as Hull
The Hunger Games Sunrise On The Reaping Advance Booking Report India
According to Sacnilk, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping has grossed ₹1.69 lakh (₹54,859 without block seats) from 914 advance tickets across India with two days remaining before its release.
What is the plot of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping?
Set 24 years before the first film, the story follows 16-year-old Haymitch Abernathy as he competes in the 50th Hunger Games, where each district must send twice the usual number of tributes under the Second Quarter Quell rules.
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FAQs
Is the arena a real place?
Yes, the arena is a physical, outdoor environment enclosed within a high-tech forcefield rather than a computer simulation or holodeck.
How many movies are in the franchise?
The main series consists of four films:
The Hunger Games (2012)
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013)
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 (2014)
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 (2015), alongside prequels like The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes and expanded stories like Sunrise on the Reaping.
When does The Hunger Games Sunrise On The Reaping take place?
It is set during the 50th annual Hunger Games, which is also the Second Quarter Quell.