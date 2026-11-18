The Hunger Games Sunrise On The Reaping is all set to release in India. Based on Suzanne Collins' 2025 novel, the film is the sixth instalment in The Hunger Games franchise, serving as a sequel to The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (2023) and a prequel to The Hunger Games (2012).

The Hunger Games Sunrise On The Reaping India Release Date The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is set to premiere in India on November 20, 2026. ALSO READ: The Hunger Games Sunrise On The Reaping To Explore Haymitch’s Past In Upcoming Prequel Film | WATCH The Hunger Games Sunrise On The Reaping Cast Joseph Zada as Haymitch Abernathy

Mckenna Grace as Maysilee Donner

Grace also portrays Merrilee Donner

Ben Wang as Wyatt Callow

Molly McCann as Louella McCoy

Iona Bell as Lou Lou

Percy Daggs IV as Ampert Latier

Jhaleil Swaby as Panache Barker

Laura Marcus as Silka Sharp

Sky Frances as Maritte

Rada Rae as Wellie

ALSO READ: 5 Sci Fi Adventure Thriller Movies To Watch On OTT: Dune 2 To Hunger Games On Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar & More Tatyana Muzondo as Ringina

Alina Reid as Kerna

Salimou Thiam as Clayton

John Doeble as Buck

Kaine Buffonge as Hull The Hunger Games Sunrise On The Reaping Advance Booking Report India According to Sacnilk, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping has grossed ₹1.69 lakh (₹54,859 without block seats) from 914 advance tickets across India with two days remaining before its release. What is the plot of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping? Set 24 years before the first film, the story follows 16-year-old Haymitch Abernathy as he competes in the 50th Hunger Games, where each district must send twice the usual number of tributes under the Second Quarter Quell rules.

FAQs Is the arena a real place? Yes, the arena is a physical, outdoor environment enclosed within a high-tech forcefield rather than a computer simulation or holodeck. How many movies are in the franchise? The main series consists of four films: The Hunger Games (2012)

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013)

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 (2014)

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 (2015), alongside prequels like The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes and expanded stories like Sunrise on the Reaping.

When does The Hunger Games Sunrise On The Reaping take place? It is set during the 50th annual Hunger Games, which is also the Second Quarter Quell.