Amitabh Bachchan has clarified his cryptic ‘Bach Gaye’ post on X, which sparked speculation amid reports of a security threat. His security was reportedly tightened following the arrest of two men allegedly linked to separate shooting plans, including one targeting the actor.

Sharing a new post, Big B revealed that the incident had taken place during a shoot for Kaun Banega Crorepati. He wrote, "T 5850 – KBC shoot pe pant ki belt toot gayi, jaldi se naada baandh liya – ‘Bach gaye’."

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Big B's post received several heartfelt reactions with a netizen commenting, "Itna sasta belt kyu pehna tha sir," another one refused to believe it, writing, "I know you are kidding," others also received similar reactions.





According to Delhi Police, the two arrested men were allegedly involved in separate shooting plots targeting a Delhi businessman and Amitabh Bachchan at his Mumbai residence.

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Police arrested Vikas in Delhi while he was allegedly preparing to attack the businessman and later apprehended Deepak in Mumbai, who was reportedly assigned to target the actor.

So far, police are probing the connection between the two accused. Investigators are also examining a possible link to Bachchan's reported remarks about the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. However, no motive has been officially established, and the investigation remains ongoing.

FAQs

What type of security cover does Amitabh Bachchan have?

Alongside his private security detail, the Mumbai Police have reinforced police deployment and patrolling around his Jalsa bungalow in Mumbai.

Has Big B resumed the shoot of KBC18?

Yes, Amitabh Bachchan has resumed shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 after taking a brief health break.

Where can I watch or stream KBC 18?

You can watch it on Sony Entertainment Television (SET) or stream it digitally on SonyLIV.