Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is once again at the centre of discussion, but this time because of Jalsa. This came after his sister-in-law Ramola Bachchan challenged a 1993 gift deed through which the property was transferred to actor Jaya Bachchan.

Jalsa ownership dispute

Ramola has alleged that Jalsa's ownership was transferred without her knowledge or consent, raising questions over the validity of the document.

The dispute is now before the Deputy Registrar of Co-operative Societies in Andheri following several complaints filed by Ramola over the past seven months.

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While the housing society records list Jaya Bachchan as Jalsa's owner, the Maharashtra government's Property Card still carries Ramola's name.

Ramola claimed that the property was initially registered in her name before being transferred to Jaya through a 1993 gift deed. She has questioned its validity, alleging it was prepared on plain paper without stamp duty or witnesses' signatures.

Ramola has also questioned the document's subsequent registration under the Maharashtra government's Abhay Yojana scheme.

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Deputy Registrar Faiyaz Mulani confirmed that a hearing is underway and the parties have been asked to submit their responses. No final decision has been made on the ownership dispute or the gift deed's validity.

So, far Big B has also not reacted to the matter. According to a report in NDTV, a spokesperson for Abhishek Bachchan declined to comment, describing the issue as an internal family matter.

FAQs

What was Jalsa originally called?

When first acquired in the early 1980s, the property was originally named Mansa before it was renamed Jalsa on an astrologer's advice.

Who gifted or sold Jalsa to Amitabh Bachchan?

The bungalow was originally owned by film producer NC Sippy, who gifted it to Amitabh Bachchan as remuneration for the 1982 film Satte Pe Satte.

What is the Sunday tradition at Jalsa?

Every Sunday, Amitabh Bachchan traditionally steps outside the gates of Jalsa to greet his gathered fans.