Veteran Telugu actor Giri Babu passed away on Saturday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kondapur, Hyderabad. If the reports are to be believed, the actor had been suffering from health-related complications from some time.

In a career spanning for decades, Giri Babu acted in over 600 movies, sharing screen space with Telugu legends across generations, including NTR, ANR, Krishna, Chiranjeevi, Mohan Babu and Nagarjuna.

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Giri Babu's popular roles over the years

Giri Babu's debut film in Telugu cinema was Jagame Maya, which marked the start of his acting journey.

The late actor portrayed the prominent mythological character Dushasana in 1977 movie Kurukshetram, which helped cement his presence in the industry.

One of the most-popular roles of Giri Babu is in Geetha Govindam in which he played Geetha's grandfather.

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He also appeared as a Chief Minister in Appeared as the Chief Minister in the blockbuster 2021 hit comedy blockbuster movie Jathi Ratnalu.

His final screen appearance before demise was in Anni Manchi Sakunamule, which released in 2023. He played a judge in the movie.

About Giri Babu's family: Giri Babu was married to Sridevi, who passed away in 2016. They had three children: elder son Raghu Babu, a popular Telugu comedian and actor; younger son Bose Babu, who appeared in Indrajith (1990) and daughter Madhavi.