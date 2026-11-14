Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela recently pointed out that fathers are often lauded for parents, but when mothers are doing it, 'nobody is clapping for them'.
Upasana said this at the CII Partnership Summit 2026 in Visakhapatnam. She questioned the gender dynamics and parenting roles in Indian households.
Upasana Konidela questions gender roles in parenting
While speaking to Andhra Pradesh minister Nara Lokesh, Upasana Konidela said, "When a father feeds a child or changes the diaper, the mother and everyone is clapping, saying oh, that’s so nice, you’re such a good father. But when the mother does it, why aren’t they clapping for me?"
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Upasana said, "Unless this mindset changes at home, it’ll never change in the boardroom. This is what we really need to work on. It should be part of the curriculum, people’s mindset, people’s changes."
"The father is not doing anybody a favour. He’s parenting. And I think that’s the most important thing," she further added.
Upasana went on to state, "If we have that in our mindset, if we have that in our education, if the children are brought up that way and sometimes if mothers also don’t make a big deal when their sons do great work, then I think the whole system itself will progress."
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"As a wife also, sometimes I do it. I find it extremely cute when he feeds my children. But now I understand that it’s normal. It’s a normal thing for parents to do," said Upasana.
For the unversed, Upasana Konidela and Ram Charan are doting parents to three children: Their first child, a daughter, was born in June 2023, whom they named Klin Kaara Konidela.
Later, in 2026, Upasana Konidela gave birth to twins- a boy and a girl. The couple named them Shivram and Anveera Devi, respectively.
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FAQs
When did Ram Charan and Upasana get married?
They tied the knot on June 14, 2012, after getting engaged in 2011.
Who is Upasana Kamineni?
She is the granddaughter of C. Prathap Reddy (founder of Apollo Hospitals), vice-chairman of Apollo Charity, and chief editor of B Positive magazine.
How long have Upasana and Ram Charan known each other?
They were college friends who later fell in love. Ram Charan realized his feelings when he missed her while shooting for the 2009 movie Magadheera.