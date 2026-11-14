Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela recently pointed out that fathers are often lauded for parents, but when mothers are doing it, 'nobody is clapping for them'.

Upasana said this at the CII Partnership Summit 2026 in Visakhapatnam. She questioned the gender dynamics and parenting roles in Indian households.

Upasana Konidela questions gender roles in parenting

While speaking to Andhra Pradesh minister Nara Lokesh, Upasana Konidela said, "When a father feeds a child or changes the diaper, the mother and everyone is clapping, saying oh, that’s so nice, you’re such a good father. But when the mother does it, why aren’t they clapping for me?"