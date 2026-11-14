ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa Ownership Dispute: Sister-In-Law Ramola Challenges 1993 Gift Deed To Jaya Bachchan

Born in Calcutta in 1947, Ramola studied literature, politics and business management. She has worked as a TV presenter, fashion designer and event organiser and founded Delhi-based home-dining service The Accidental Chef in 2020.

Ramola has alleged that Jalsa's ownership was transferred without her knowledge or consent, raising questions over the validity of the document.

The dispute is now before the Deputy Registrar of Co-operative Societies in Andheri following several complaints filed by Ramola over the past seven months.

While the housing society records list Jaya Bachchan as Jalsa's owner, the Maharashtra government's Property Card still carries Ramola's name.

Ramola claimed that the property was initially registered in her name before being transferred to Jaya through a 1993 gift deed. She has questioned its validity, alleging it was prepared on plain paper without stamp duty or witnesses' signatures.

Ramola has also questioned the document's subsequent registration under the Maharashtra government's Abhay Yojana scheme.

FAQs

Who gifted or sold Jalsa to Amitabh Bachchan?

The bungalow was originally owned by film producer NC Sippy, who gifted it to Amitabh Bachchan as remuneration for the 1982 film Satte Pe Satte.

What is Ramola Bachchan's fashion label?

First Resort: She founded her resort wear and fashion label, First Resort by Ramola Bachchan, in 2017.

What was Jalsa originally called?

When first acquired in the early 1980s, the property was originally named Mansa before it was renamed Jalsa on an astrologer's advice.