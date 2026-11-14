Neetu Kapoor recalled how the Kapoor family celebrated Diwali together at Raj and Krishna Raj Kapoor's home. However, she and Rishi once missed the family gathering.
Neetu Kapoor recalls Kapoor family's Diwali traditions
Neetu Kapoor said in a conversation with Curly Tales, "Mom used to have these envelopes ready for everyone. One time we missed going to the Chembur home because we were late and Rishi had some work and was caught up in that."
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She went on to state, "The next day, when we went, she took out the envelope, took out the money, and she tore the envelope."
Neetu recalled, "She said, ‘You don’t deserve it. I missed you yesterday’. It’s just that she had so much love. She just commanded love; she didn’t demand it."
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Krishna Raj Kapoor would gift cash to her loved ones in those envelopes. Now, Neetu has kept this tradition alive with her family.
On November 8, Neetu Kapoor celebrated Diwali by sharing a picture with Ranbir and Alia Bhatt, with Rishi Kapoor's framed photograph in the background. She wished everyone with the caption, "Love Happiness to all."
Ahead of Diwali, the family also celebrated Raha Kapoor's fourth birthday on November 6. Neetu shared a glimpse of the gathering on Instagram.
The picture featured a little hand, seemingly Raha's, resting on a colourful birthday card that read "Raha's Party."
FAQs
What was Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor's marriage like?
In interviews, Neetu Kapoor shared that their marriage had deep love alongside strong personalities and stubbornness. They occasionally went through long 'cold wars' and silences after disagreements that could last for months until Rishi Kapoor broke the ice.
When did Rishi Kapoor pass away?
Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020, at the age of 67 after a two-year battle with leukaemia.
What has Neetu Kapoor shared about her life after Rishi Kapoor's death?
Neetu Kapoor openly discussed the deep loneliness and insomnia she faced after losing her husband. She shared that she struggled to sleep without alcohol for a brief period before seeking medical help.