Neetu Kapoor said in a conversation with Curly Tales, "Mom used to have these envelopes ready for everyone. One time we missed going to the Chembur home because we were late and Rishi had some work and was caught up in that."

Neetu Kapoor recalled how the Kapoor family celebrated Diwali together at Raj and Krishna Raj Kapoor's home. However, she and Rishi once missed the family gathering.

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She went on to state, "The next day, when we went, she took out the envelope, took out the money, and she tore the envelope."

Neetu recalled, "She said, ‘You don’t deserve it. I missed you yesterday’. It’s just that she had so much love. She just commanded love; she didn’t demand it."

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Krishna Raj Kapoor would gift cash to her loved ones in those envelopes. Now, Neetu has kept this tradition alive with her family.

On November 8, Neetu Kapoor celebrated Diwali by sharing a picture with Ranbir and Alia Bhatt, with Rishi Kapoor's framed photograph in the background. She wished everyone with the caption, "Love Happiness to all." Ahead of Diwali, the family also celebrated Raha Kapoor's fourth birthday on November 6. Neetu shared a glimpse of the gathering on Instagram.