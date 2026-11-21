The Hanu-Man franchise is heading in two different directions. On November 21, the production house behind the 2024 Telugu blockbuster announced HanuMan 2: The Rise Of Vanaras, featuring Panja Vaisshnav Tej in the lead role. The announcement comes while director Prasanth Varma is already developing another sequel, Jai Hanuman, starring Rishab Shetty.

The two projects have different directors, lead actors and production houses, raising an obvious question: how can one film have two separate sequels? The answer lies in the reported fallout between Hanu-Man director Prasanth Varma and original producer K Niranjan Reddy, along with their competing claims over the film's intellectual property and future projects.

HanuMan 2: The Rise Of Vanaras Announced with Panja Vaisshnav Tej On November 21, PrimeShow Entertainment unveiled the title and first-look poster of HanuMan 2: The Rise Of Vanaras. Panja Vaisshnav Tej, best known for his Telugu debut Uppena, will headline the fantasy film.

Vi Anand, known for films such as Ekkadiki Pothavu Chinnavada and Ooru Peru Bhairavakona, will write and direct the project. K Niranjan Reddy and Chaitanya Reddy are producing it. One important distinction is that the makers have not yet explained how The Rise Of Vanaras connects narratively with Teja Sajja's 2024 film. It is therefore too early to assume that Vaisshnav Tej is replacing Teja Sajja in the original character's storyline.

What is Jai Hanuman and Why Is Prasanth Varma Making Another Sequel Of Same Franchise? Jai Hanuman was announced by Prasanth Varma in January 2024, shortly after Hanu-Man's theatrical release. Unlike the original, which followed Hanumanthu, a young man who gains supernatural powers, the sequel shifts the spotlight to Lord Hanuman himself.

Rishab Shetty has been cast as Lord Hanuman, while Teja Sajja is also associated with the project. The film is directed by Varma and produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar. Why Are Two Different Hanu-Man Sequels Being Made? The disagreement between Varma and Niranjan Reddy became public in late 2025, when both parties approached the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce and the Telugu Film Directors' Association. Niranjan Reddy alleged that Varma had accepted advances for several projects, including Adhira, Mahakali, Jai Hanuman and Brahma Rakshasa, but did not fulfil the commitments. He also objected to Jai Hanuman being developed with another production house. Varma denied the allegations, describing them as false and baseless. In his response, he maintained that he held the intellectual property rights to Hanu-Man, apart from certain rights handled by the producer, including Telugu theatrical, satellite, music and digital rights, according to his account reported by Deccan Chronicle.

The filmmaker also disputed the producer's version of their financial arrangements and alleged that he had not received his promised profit share. ALSO READ: Hanuman Ansh Rights Controversy: Who Owns The Film And What Have The Makers Said? Who Owns The Hanu-Man Franchise? There is no straightforward public answer to this question yet. PrimeShow Entertainment produced the original Hanu-Man and is now developing The Rise Of Vanaras. Meanwhile, Prasanth Varma maintains that he holds the film's intellectual property rights, while disputing the producer's claims about their agreements.

For now, both projects are moving forward under separate production arrangements. Whether their stories will share the same continuity or develop independently using the Hanu-Man legacy remains to be clarified by the respective makers. ALSO READ: Hanuman Ansh Rewrites Box-Office History! All The Records This Small-Budget Movie Has Broken So Far FAQs 1. Is HanuMan 2: The Rise Of Vanaras a sequel to Hanu-Man? Yes, it is announced as a sequel to the 2024 Telugu film Hanu-Man. 2. Is Teja Sajja in HanuMan 2: The Rise Of Vanaras? No casting confirmation has been announced for Teja Sajja in the new sequel. 3. What is the difference between Jai Hanuman and HanuMan 2? Jai Hanuman stars Rishab Shetty and is directed by Prasanth Varma, while The Rise Of Vanaras stars Panja Vaisshnav Tej and is directed by Vi Anand.