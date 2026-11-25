Switch up your sunglasses shape to easily transform your facial framing and elevate casual outfits without changing your entire outfit. Choose frames that contrast with your natural face shape.

From angular rectangles for softer features or curved ovals for sharper jawlines, create effortless balance and bring modern chic to your attire with trendy sunglasses.

5 Sunglasses Shapes To Try Instead Of Classic Aviators

Experiment with stylish sunglasses shapes to bring a fresh change to your look and choose trendy alternatives to classic aviators.

1. Cat-Eye Sunglasses

Cat-eye sunglasses are defined by outer corners that go upwards and grow narrow toward the temples. This glass shape evokes timeless 90s Hollywood glamour with a modern edge to it.

Wear trendy cat-eye shades (Image Credits: Pexels)

Why To Wear: The upward lift of cat-eye glasses naturally enhances your cheekbones and adds a playful sophistication to everything from casual denim to tailored dresses.

2. Oversized Round Sunglasses

Oversized round lenses of these sunglasses frame your face in a bold manner. You can also go for thin metal rims for a retro, 1970s-inspired statement look.

Elevate your style with round glasses (Image Credits: Pexels)

Why To Wear: Oversized circular sunglasses provide maximum sun coverage to your face. It also softens sharp jawlines and add effortless drama to simple outfits.

3. Rectangle Sunglasses

Rectangle sunglasses add a sleek and narrow look to your face. The horizontal frames of these shades with clean geometric lines come straight out of 1990s minimalist street style.

Enhance everyday looks with rectangle shades (Image Credits: Pexels)

Why To Wear: Rectangle sunglasses have sharp and compact proportions that bring instant cool factor and structured definition, especially to round or oval face shapes.

4. Oval Shaped Sunglasses

Smooth, softly curved, low-profile oval-shaped sunglasses bridge the gap between classic round lenses and sleek 90s shades to give you a contemporary look.

Style your outfit with oval shades (Image Credits: Pexels)

Why To Wear: Oval-shaped glasses are effortlessly versatile. These frames flatter almost every face shape without overpowering any facial features, so you can wear them with almost every outfit.

ALSO READ: Can You Wear Brown And Black Outfits Together? Here's How To Get It Right

5. Clubmaster Sunglasses

A semi-rimless browline clubmaster sunglass design is a great choice to experiment with shades. It has a thicker, prominent upper frame that mimics the natural arch of your eyebrows with sleek wire lower rims.

Wear trendy Clubmaster glasses (Image Credits: Pexels)

Why To Wear: Clubmaster sunglasses are great to pair with smart-casual everyday fits. Also, Clubmasters work just as well with sharp formal blazers as they do with laid-back tees.

Sunglasses Style Key Features Why To Wear 1. Cat-Eye Upward-sweeping outer corners Lifts cheekbones; adds 90s glamour 2. Oversized Round Large circular lenses, thin rims Max sun coverage; softens sharp jawlines 3. Rectangle Narrow, geometric horizontal frames Adds sleek definition to round/oval faces 4. Oval Smooth, low-profile curved frames Universally flattering; matches any outfit 5. Clubmaster Semi-rimless browline with wire rims Pairs with both casual tees and blazers

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FAQs

If I only want to invest in one pair of sunglasses for daily wear, which one should I choose?