Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner are in the Bahamas celebrating Hailey Bieber’s 30th birthday. In a post shared on Instagram by Kylie, they both can be seen having fun and laughing together on a yacht.
Kendall kept her look timeless with a black triangle-style bikini top featuring a plunging halter neckline, matched with low-rise black string bottoms. To add a bohemian touch, she wrapped a mustard-yellow sarong printed with the ‘OM’ symbol around her waist.
Kendall and Kylie Jenner in the Bahamas (Image Credits: Instagram/Kyliejenner)
Beyond her latest Bahamas getaway, Kendall Jenner’s Instagram feed is filled with effortless beach-wear inspiration.
Take A Look At Five Of Kendall Jenner’s Showstopping Bikini Looks From Past Vacations
Kendall Jenner always looks perfect and timeless in her beach vacation photos. Take a look at some of her best bikini looks as she enjoys her time lounging around.
1. Crochet String Bikini
Posing against a beach sunset, Kendall Jenner wore a vibrant orange-red and cream wavy crochet triangle bikini set with ultra-thin ties and gold hoop earrings.
Kendall's charming bikini look (Image Credits: Instagram/Kendalljenner)
Kendall looked playful and sun-kissed, letting the knit pattern of her bikini take centre stage against the golden-hour sunset.
2. Olive Green Ruched Two-Piece
Holding a matching olive towel overhead on a bright beach, Kendall styled an olive-green halter string bikini paired with stacked gold bracelets.
Kendall looking stunning in green (Image Credits: Instagram/Kendalljenner)
Kendall looked relaxed and radiant, proving how monochrome styling with matching beach accessories looks effortlessly chic.
3. Sporty Crimson Red Bikini
Kendall paired a sleek crimson red triangle bikini top with a matching red baseball cap and minimal gold hoops to give a sporty vibe to her overall look.
Kendall Jenner's sporty vacation look (Image Credits: Instagram/Kendalljenner)
Kendall looked very casual and sporty, balancing a classic swimwear look with a cap for sunny boat rides.
4. Espresso Brown Poolside Bikini
Lounging in the pool, Kendall opted for a dark espresso-brown bikini featuring a subtle shimmer finish. She paired it with gold hoops and a ring.
Kendall's minimal pool look (Image Credits: Instagram/Kendalljenner)
Kendall’s look is sultry and minimalist, leaning into rich neutral tones with sunrays falling on her.
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5. Minimalist Black Bikini With Hat
Sunbathing on a white daybed, Kendall wore a sleek black triangle bikini set with a wide woven straw sun hat.
Kendall chilling on a daybed (Image Credits: Instagram/Kendalljenner)
Kendall’s timeless glamour with a single statement accessory instantly turns a simple black two-piece into a high-fashion look.
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Bikini Style
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Key Pieces & Accessories
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Overall Vibe
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1. Crochet String Bikini
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Orange-red & cream wavy crochet set + gold hoop earrings
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Playful and sun-kissed
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2. Olive Green Ruched Two-Piece
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Olive halter string bikini + matching olive towel & stacked gold bracelets
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Relaxed, monochrome chic
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3. Sporty Crimson Red Bikini
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Crimson triangle bikini top + matching red baseball cap & minimal gold hoops
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Casual and sporty
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4. Espresso Brown Poolside Bikini
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Shimmery dark espresso-brown bikini + gold rings and hoops
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Sultry and minimalist
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5. Minimalist Black Bikini With Hat
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Sleek black triangle set + wide woven straw sun hat
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Timeless, high-fashion glamour
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FAQs
What are some of Kendall Jenner’s signature swimwear styles for a vacation?
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Kendall Jenner frequently wears minimalist triangle string bikinis in shades like black, brown, green, and red. She also wears crochet two-pieces, often elevated with simple gold hoops and bracelets.
Why were Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner in the Bahamas?
The Jenner sisters travelled to the Bahamas to celebrate Hailey Bieber’s 30th birthday, enjoying themselves on a yacht and sharing beach photos from the getaway on Instagram.
How does Kendall Jenner style simple bikinis to look effortlessly chic?
Kendall Jenner likes monochrome colour pairing and statement accessories, such as adding gold hoops and bracelets and straw hats to plain black or brown two-piece sets.