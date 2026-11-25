Kendall kept her look timeless with a black triangle-style bikini top featuring a plunging halter neckline, matched with low-rise black string bottoms. To add a bohemian touch, she wrapped a mustard-yellow sarong printed with the ‘OM’ symbol around her waist.

Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner are in the Bahamas celebrating Hailey Bieber’s 30th birthday. In a post shared on Instagram by Kylie, they both can be seen having fun and laughing together on a yacht.

Kendall Jenner always looks perfect and timeless in her beach vacation photos. Take a look at some of her best bikini looks as she enjoys her time lounging around.

Beyond her latest Bahamas getaway, Kendall Jenner’s Instagram feed is filled with effortless beach-wear inspiration.

Kendall and Kylie Jenner in the Bahamas (Image Credits: Instagram/Kyliejenner)

1. Crochet String Bikini

Posing against a beach sunset, Kendall Jenner wore a vibrant orange-red and cream wavy crochet triangle bikini set with ultra-thin ties and gold hoop earrings.

Kendall's charming bikini look (Image Credits: Instagram/Kendalljenner)

Kendall looked playful and sun-kissed, letting the knit pattern of her bikini take centre stage against the golden-hour sunset.

2. Olive Green Ruched Two-Piece

Holding a matching olive towel overhead on a bright beach, Kendall styled an olive-green halter string bikini paired with stacked gold bracelets.

Kendall looking stunning in green (Image Credits: Instagram/Kendalljenner)

Kendall looked relaxed and radiant, proving how monochrome styling with matching beach accessories looks effortlessly chic.

3. Sporty Crimson Red Bikini

Kendall paired a sleek crimson red triangle bikini top with a matching red baseball cap and minimal gold hoops to give a sporty vibe to her overall look.

Kendall Jenner's sporty vacation look (Image Credits: Instagram/Kendalljenner)

Kendall looked very casual and sporty, balancing a classic swimwear look with a cap for sunny boat rides.

4. Espresso Brown Poolside Bikini

Lounging in the pool, Kendall opted for a dark espresso-brown bikini featuring a subtle shimmer finish. She paired it with gold hoops and a ring.

Kendall's minimal pool look (Image Credits: Instagram/Kendalljenner)

Kendall’s look is sultry and minimalist, leaning into rich neutral tones with sunrays falling on her.

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5. Minimalist Black Bikini With Hat

Sunbathing on a white daybed, Kendall wore a sleek black triangle bikini set with a wide woven straw sun hat.

Kendall chilling on a daybed (Image Credits: Instagram/Kendalljenner)

Kendall’s timeless glamour with a single statement accessory instantly turns a simple black two-piece into a high-fashion look.

Bikini Style Key Pieces & Accessories Overall Vibe 1. Crochet String Bikini Orange-red & cream wavy crochet set + gold hoop earrings Playful and sun-kissed 2. Olive Green Ruched Two-Piece Olive halter string bikini + matching olive towel & stacked gold bracelets Relaxed, monochrome chic 3. Sporty Crimson Red Bikini Crimson triangle bikini top + matching red baseball cap & minimal gold hoops Casual and sporty 4. Espresso Brown Poolside Bikini Shimmery dark espresso-brown bikini + gold rings and hoops Sultry and minimalist 5. Minimalist Black Bikini With Hat Sleek black triangle set + wide woven straw sun hat Timeless, high-fashion glamour

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FAQs

What are some of Kendall Jenner’s signature swimwear styles for a vacation?