Any person who has had an exhausting day at work knows that the items you keep in your bag define your emotional state for the day. Missing a charger, having a sore throat during a meeting or being unprepared for an emergency without necessary supplies can ruin a day. Know what the ultimate checklist for your office bag is, without the stress and heavy shoulder.

On the other hand, a bag containing too many items will be heavy and cluttered. Fortunately, the good news is that with just a few necessary things in small bags, you will be able to solve all your problems. In addition, a light and tidy bag will not hurt your shoulder. Now

Pack Smarter For Office: 5 Work Bag Essentials To Save Do you want to know what the essential things are that you must have in your office bag for a stress-free day? Here are 5 categories of necessities to tick off your checklist

1. Everyday Work Essentials Keep your day organised with everyday work essentials (Image:TDJ) The first things you need in your work bag are your laptop, charger, earphones, and a compact notebook for taking notes in meetings and daily tasks.

Also keep a pen, sticky note pad, and your office ID card in your bag, in an easy-to-reach compartment, so you can easily find it whenever needed

Keep a small organiser pouch to keep cables and stationery, which can protect them from getting tangled inside your bag. 2. Personal Care Kit

Stay fresh throughout the day with a personal care kit (Image: TDJ) You spend roughly 9 hours at the office, and hence it is always advisable to have your personal care essentials with you at all times, so that you do not have to rush to the market at the last moment.

Instead of keeping big bottles of your everyday essentials, keep small or mini packs of your lip balm, lipstick, foundation, blush, and a small comb in a pouch, so that everything stays in one place

Always carry travel-sized deodorant or perfume, in case you like to feel refreshed or lighten up your mood.

Keep tissues and blotting paper for quick touch-ups 3. Snacks And Water Bottle

Stay prepared with hydration and snacks between long meetings (Image:TDJ) When you work in a corporation, it is not easy to maintain a fix schedule of eating or to stay hydrated. Prepare a snacks and drinks pack for in-between long meetings Have a small and compact box of dry fruits, nuts, and seeds

Keep an easy-to-eat fruit in your bag

Always carry a water bottle, either a small plastic bottle or a stainless steel water bottle 4. Hygiene And Emergency Kit

Be ready for unexpected situations with an emergency kit (Image:TDJ) During unfortunate situations, an emergency kit is the first thing that comes to rescue. In office or during travelling, you may require it at any time, so it is good to be prepared. Carry a few chosen first-aid essentials in your office bag like band aids, cotton, antiseptic wipes, etc

Dedicate a pouch for this, and keep a hand sanitiser and wet wipes, along with your personal medications

If you are a woman, carry sanitary pads, safety pins, and hair ties with you just to be safe ALSO READ: 5 Personal Safety Essentials Every Woman Should Carry In Her Purse 5. Wallet And Daily Must-Haves Keep important items handy (Image:TDJ) Always keep your wallet, house keys, phone and payment cards handy. They are easy to misplace when they are mixed with chargers, notebooks and personal care products. So, dedicate one compartment for this in your office bag Make sure to have your wallet with cash, your cards, and essential IDs with you while heading out

Keep all your house, vehicle and important keys securely in your bag, so they do not get misplaced

Carry other emergency items like a power bank, earphones, glasses, and the small accessories you frequently use ALSO READ: Planning A Winter Train Journey? What To Pack For An Overnight Trip Work Bag Checklist At A Glance: Quick Comparison Category What It Includes Why It Helps Where To Keep It Everyday Work Essentials Laptop, charger, power bank, notebook Keeps your workday running Laptop sleeve or main compartment Personal Care Kit Lip balm, lipstick, comb, perfume Quick touch-ups Small pouch Snacks And Water Bottle Water, nuts, makhana, fruit Steady energy Side pocket or small box Hygiene And Emergency Kit Sanitiser, sanitary products, plasters Ready for surprises Small zipped pouch Wallet And Must-Haves Wallet, keys, cards, phone Quick access Front or zipped pocket Note: Pack according to your office, commute and daily routine, and remove anything you do not use for a week. FAQs How can I ensure that my work bag stays organised?

Place small pouches into each group, which would include things like hygiene, cables, personal items, etc. Also, clean out your bag weekly and discard unnecessary items. How can I prevent my work bag from being overloaded? You should carry only the things that you normally need, and opt for smaller sizes of the products. An overloaded bag may strain your shoulders, so alternate between the sides and have a sturdy strap. Which type of bag is suitable for a long day in the office? A structured tote or a shoulder bag with a zipper, a laptop pocket and some inner pockets will be perfect. Select the bag that is comfortable to carry and easy to organise. What must I carry in my office bag all the time? Sanitary pads, some bandages, safety pins, hand sanitisers, and other medications that you might need. This pouch must be checked once every month for updating its contents.