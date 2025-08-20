Ahmedabad Weather: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday stated that several districts of Gujarat, including Ahmedabad, are likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall for the next few days. The weather department stated that the coastal region is expected to witness very heavy rainfall, along with thunderstorms and gusty winds. While the continuous rainfall is likely to provide relief from the scorching heat, it is also likely to lead to situations like waterlogging and power outages. The weather department has advised the residents to follow the guidelines and limit their outings to avoid any inconveniences.

Ahmedabad Weather: Rainfall to continue till August 22 The IMD stated that Ahmedabad is likely to witness moderate to heavy rainfall for the next two days. The weather department further stated that the intensity of rain is likely to reduce after Saturday. It also stated that while the rainfall is likely to provide relief from the heat, it is also set to lead to issues like waterlogging. The IMD stated that while the maximum temperature is likely to be calculated at 28 degrees Celsius, the minimum temperature is expected to remain around 24 degrees Celsius.

The weather department also stated that several districts of the Saurashtra and south Gujarat regions are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next few days. It further stated that multiple districts, including Navsari, Valsad, Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Junagadh, and Gir Somnath, are set to receive heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms and strong winds for the next two days.