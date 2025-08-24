Airtel Down: Bharti Airtel users on Sunday experienced a network outage in several key cities of the country, including Bengaluru and Chennai. The users from these cities reported difficulties in making or receiving calls and text messages. DownDetector, the website that tracks telecom services issues stated that the complaints started around 11 pm, adding that maximum complaints were registered at 12.11 pm. Airtel, in a statement, said that the issue was "temporary" and it will be resolved within an hour. However, this is the second time in a month that Airtel services got disrupted.

“We apologize for the inconvenience. The issue you're facing appears to be due to a temporary connectivity disruption and is expected to be resolved within 1 hour. Once that time has passed, please restart your mobile phone to restore services. Thank you,” the Airtel Cares stated in its message.

ALSO READ: Uttar Pradesh: Mother Consumes Poison With Kids After Dispute Over Gutkha In Chitrakoot; Three Dead While providing details, DownDetector stated that while 52 per cent of the users stated that they witnessed a "No Signal" message, almost 31 per cent people reported issues with internet. It further stated that while most of the complaints were registered in Bengaluru, the site also received complaints from other key cities, including Kolkata and Chennai.

Several social media users reacted to the outage by urging the firm to notify the customers in case of any issue. “Airtel internet down in Bangalore today? Anyone else facing this?@airtelindia, at least notify users about outages instead of leaving us clueless!” one of the netizens stated in a post on X (formerly Twitter).