- By Aditya Jha
- Mon, 25 Aug 2025 01:00 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
The Supreme Court on Monday paused the proceedings against the Ashoka University professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad over social media posts on Operation Sindoor. The apex court also barred Haryana Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) from framing charges against Mahmudabad until the next hearing. The Haryana Police also informed the court that it had already filed a closure report in one of the cases. Earlier in the last hearing, the top court had allowed the professor to write articles and opinions, barring sub judice matter.
