Preparations are in full swing for the third edition of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show, scheduled to be held from September 25 to 29 at the India Expo Mart, Greater Noida. Unlike previous editions, this year’s event will not be limited to trade alone—various departments of the state government will also present a detailed account of their achievements, projects, and flagship schemes.

Organisers have allocated a total of 37,085 sq m for stalls, of which 28,649 sq m has already been booked, indicating record participation. Officials said the event is set to give a new identity to UP’s economic and cultural prowess, with greater domestic and international visibility.

Departments linked to industrial development—including Invest UP, UPSIDA, GNIDA, YEIDA, and Noida Authority—will be among the major highlights. Alongside, the IT and Electronics and Energy and Additional Energy departments will also showcase their initiatives. Special attractions will include stalls by the Urban Development, Tourism and Culture, and Clean Ganga Mission departments.

The Irrigation, Food Safety and Drug Administration, Health, AYUSH, and Environment and Forest departments are also slated to participate, highlighting development across multiple sectors. The show will provide a platform to departments driving the rural economy such as Agriculture, Dairy Development, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, and UPSRLM, while ODOP (One District One Product) and GI-tagged products will be showcased to attract both domestic and global buyers.

Stalls representing Sugar and Cane, Textiles and Handlooms, CREDAI, Banking and Finance, Transport (Auto and EV), UPSDM, and Higher Education will also feature prominently. In addition, special initiatives like CM Yuva, New Entrepreneurs, and the Partner Country Pavilion are expected to draw significant attention.