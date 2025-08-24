A shocking incident has come to light from West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas, where an arts teacher was assaulted by a group of people after he confronted them about drinking in public in a residential area. The incident took place in Belgharia on Saturday, where the accused was thrashed by some youngsters.

A video of the incident has gone viral on the internet. The arts teacher registered a complaint, after which five of them were arrested. What Led To The Shocking Incident? The arts teacher, identified as Nirupam Pal, was returning from a wedding ceremony when he spotted a group of people drinking in public in a residential area. When he objected and asked them not to consume liquor in public, the accused thrashed him.

ALSO READ: Greater Noida Dowry Murder Case: Police Make Second Arrest, Victim's Mother-In-Law Taken In Custody The whole incident was recorded on a CCTV camera showing three men and a woman kicking, punching and slapping the arts teacher. Pal tried to shield his face with his hands from the attack. One of the bystanders can be seen intervening, but the accused kept hitting Pal.

Some miscreants were consuming alcohol in the wide open. One drawing teacher protested it and was beaten up by the group.

Incident of Kamarhati, North 24 Parganas.



Egiye Bangla pic.twitter.com/1i4nYMT8yz — Keya Ghosh (@keyakahe) August 23, 2025 “I was sleeping. My uncle called and told me that he had been assaulted. Eight young men and a woman were drinking here. Uncle told them that they should not be drinking in public in broad daylight. They then slapped and punched him. He started bleeding from the nose. Bystanders rescued him. The attackers also threatened to kill him. We are scared,” Rony Paul, a relative of Pal, said. Soon after the incident, Pal registered a complaint, and the police arrested the five accused in connection with the case. Further investigation is underway.