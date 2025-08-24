- By Deeksha Gour
Hyderabad Crime News: A 22-year-old woman was murdered and dismembered by her husband in Hyderabad’s Medipally area on Sunday. The victim, identified as Swathi, also known as Jyothi, had moved with her husband, Mahender Reddy, to a rented house in Boduppal about a month ago. The couple originally hailed from Vikarabad district.
According to police, some body parts were found inside the couple’s residence, while others were thrown into the Musi river. The crime came to light after neighbours heard disturbing sounds from the house. When they went to check, they discovered Swathi’s remains stuffed in a bag. Authorities were alerted immediately and Mahender Reddy was taken into custody.
Preliminary investigation suggests that Mahender killed his wife before cutting her body into pieces to destroy evidence. Police said he had kept the remains in a bag and was waiting for an opportunity to dispose of them. The accused later confessed to a relative, who informed the police.
According to a Siasat report, Swathi was pregnant at the time of her death. Investigators are working to establish the motive behind the crime. A case has been registered and further inquiry is ongoing.