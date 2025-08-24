Telangana News: Tourists visiting Telangana will soon be able to explore the state from the skies. Tourism and Culture Minister Jupally Krishna Rao has announced the launch of heli-tourism services connecting Hyderabad with Srisailam and Somasila. The service, being developed in partnership with travel platform EaseMyTrip, will allow travellers to swap long road journeys for short helicopter rides. Passengers will enjoy aerial views of the Nallamala forests, Krishna river, the Srisailam dam and historic temples before landing at scenic spots like Somasila.

Hyderabad To Srisailam Heli-Tourism Partnership With EaseMyTrip EaseMyTrip will handle bookings and logistics for the heli-tourism project. Officials have said the initiative is aimed not only at luxury tourists but also at making air travel experiences more accessible to a wider audience.

Rs 68-Crore Tourism Push In Nallamala Along with the heli-tourism launch, the state government has also unveiled a set of tourism development projects worth over Rs 68 crore in the Nallamala region. These include: Amaragiri Island Wellness Retreat (Rs 45.84 crore): A nature-based retreat combining eco-tourism and spiritual getaways. It is expected to become a major attraction for wellness travellers. Somasila Boating Point & VIP Ghat (Rs 1.60 crore): Upgraded facilities to attract boating and river adventure enthusiasts. Tourism works in Nalamma, Amaragiri Island And Eegalapenta: Focused on infrastructure improvement to make the region more visitor-friendly. All projects are targeted for completion within the next year. Telangana: A Tourism Destination Minister Rao said the government's goal is to transform Telangana into a destination state rather than just a stopover. Future plans include promoting water sports, adventure tourism and cultural experiences to attract both domestic and international travellers.