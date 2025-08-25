Bengaluru Hebbal Flyover Traffic: Just days after the inauguration of the new Hebbal Flyover Loop, commuters say traffic congestion at the busy junction remains largely unchanged. Aerial footage shared online by content creator Srihari Karanth captures the Hebbal junction during peak hours, showing long lines of vehicles moving slowly despite the recently opened infrastructure. The video, captioned “The Hebbal junction during peak hour after the inauguration of the new flyover!”, has already received over 30,000 views on X, drawing mixed reactions from viewers.

The Hebbal junction during peak hour after the inauguration of the new flyover!#bengalurutraffic pic.twitter.com/izzc8Re9xf — Srihari Karanth (@sriharikaranth) August 23, 2025 The 700-metre flyover, built at a cost of Rs 80 crore, was inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar last week. Shivakumar, who rode a vintage Yezdi RoadKing motorcycle on the new loop, described the project as a "game changer" that would ease commutes at the junction linking northern suburbs, the airport, and major IT corridors. However, public response suggests mixed review. One user shared a photo of the heavy traffic near the loop and commented, "This was around 11.30 AM yesterday and nothing seems to have changed." Another stated that, "Traffic shifted to Metro Circle. Till Ganganagar Shell Petroleum station, it's jamming." Others stated that flyovers alone cannot resolve the city's traffic woes, calling for a stronger focus on mass transport systems.