Bengaluru News: A 22-year-old woman was found dead in Lalbagh lake on Saturday morning, a week after giving birth to a baby boy. Police identified her as Jenisha Nath, a native of Nepal who had been living in Bengaluru for the past three years with her husband, Navnath Raj, a security guard. She worked as a domestic help.

According to Siddapura police, a security guard at Lalbagh noticed the body around 6:30 AM and immediately informed the authorities. The police later confirmed that Jenisha had left Vani Vilas Hospital, where she had been admitted, around 4 AM. The hospital is located near Victoria Hospital, about three kilometres from Lalbagh.

According to The Hindu report, Police believe Jenisha entered the botanical garden between 5 and 5:30 AM. Security staff on duty mistook her for a morning visitor and allowed her inside. Officials suspect she jumped into the lake soon after.

Family members, who had raised concerns at the hospital when they found her missing, were later asked to identify the body at the mortuary. Police said Jenisha had delivered her child on August 16. The newborn was diagnosed with a liver condition that required treatment, which left the young mother visibly worried. Officers suspect she may have been struggling with post-partum depression, which could have led to her taking this step.