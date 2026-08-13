Jagran Correspondent, Raipur: The Madhya Pradesh government is planning to invest approximately Rs 15,000 crore for the construction of the Bhopal-Jabalpur Greenfield Expressway and a six-lane road from Jabalpur to the Chhattisgarh border. The six-lane road will then connect Raipur via other key regions, including Kawardha, Bemetara, and Simga. The project will significantly benefit the people by cutting the travel time and reducing traffic congestion.

E-Way To Cut Travel Time Once the expressway is completed, the travel time between Raipur and Bhopal is expected to be reduced from the current 14-15 hours to approximately six to seven hours. The proposed corridor is being developed as an important road network in Central India and is expected to provide significant convenience to passenger and freight transport between the two states.

As per the reports, the proposed expressway will begin in Bhopal and reach the Chhattisgarh border via Sagar, Damoh, Jabalpur, and Mandla. It will then connect Kawardha, Bemetara, and Simga to Raipur, providing a significant boost to the regional connectivity. According to the proposed plan, vehicles on the expressway could reach speeds of up to 120 kilometers per hour.

ALSO READ: Noida Traffic Advisory For I-Day: Diversions In Place At DND, Chilla Border, Kalindi Kunj From Aug 14 | Details Chhattisgarh Border Regions To Benefit The project is expected to benefit the commuters traveling between Jabalpur and Raipur by cutting the travel time by at least three hours. While currently it takes approximately seven to eight hours to travel between these cities, the travel time could be reduced to around 4 hours. Apart from this, Mandla and the border areas of Chhattisgarh will also benefit from improved connectivity.

The Bhopal-Jabalpur Greenfield Expressway is planned to be upgraded to six lanes from Jabalpur to the Chhattisgarh border. This section, which passes through Chilpi Ghat, is estimated to cost around Rs 2,500 crore, providing convenience to the commuters. The new corridor is expected to benefit industry and trade by expediting freight transport between the two states.