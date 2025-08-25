Dhanbad: Kishan Tanti, hailing from the small village of Panchet in Dhanbad, Jharkhand, has turned his life around with determination, hard work and an innovative idea. Once earning just Rs 40 a day, Kishan now runs a successful idli business, ‘Wow Idli’, generating up to Rs 50,000 a month.

Kishan grew up in Luchibaad Colony in a family with modest means. His father, Anil Tanti, sold golgappas on the streets to support the household, while his mother, Geeta Devi, managed the home. Financial constraints forced Kishan to quit studies after completing class 12 and he had to take on various jobs, from working as a compounder to a lab assistant, to make ends meet. Despite these challenges, he remained determined to improve his life.

Failed Attempts Before Finding The Right Path Initially, Kishan tried his hand at photography and videography. He purchased a camera and covered weddings, later creating a YouTube channel to share his work. However, the channel was shut down unexpectedly. He also attempted to sell food at the local station, but that venture lasted less than a month. Continuous setbacks and financial strain even led him into depression. Encouragement from family and friends became a turning point, inspiring him to start 'Wow Idli'.

Launching ‘Wow Idli’ With Rs 3,000 Investment The idli business began in early 2025 with a modest investment of just Rs 3,000. Kishan sold idlis by moving around on a motorcycle, earning only Rs 2,000 in the initial days. Within six months, the business grew rapidly, reaching monthly earnings of Rs 50,000. His idlis, served with homemade chutney and sambar, are priced at just Rs 20 for three pieces, making them affordable compared to regular restaurants where prices range from Rs 50 to 60.

Kishan credits his family and friends for his success. His parents and siblings actively supported him, especially in preparing chutney and sambar. Friends Hrithik, Guddu, Sandeep, Asif Ali, Ayush Rana and Sumit helped him at various stages, with Asif Ali’s team even creating a website for his venture.

Social Media Played Major Role In Success Social media has played a major role in spreading the popularity of ‘Wow Idli’. Kishan shares glimpses of his journey online, attracting millions of views. He now has over 20,000 followers on YouTube and Instagram, and more than 1.5 crore followers on Facebook. His online presence also allowed him to announce home delivery, which saw an overwhelming order of 3,500 plates, though he had to pause the service due to limited capacity.

Plans for Café, Home Delivery And Franchise Expansion Looking ahead, Kishan aims to establish 'Wow Idli' as a brand. He plans to open a cafe before Durga Puja, restart home delivery and create employment opportunities for local youth. In the long term, he envisions a franchise model to expand his business across India, aspiring to build a company worth Rs 1 crore within a year.