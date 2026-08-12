Jagran Correspondent, New Delhi | A major uproar occurred on a SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Pune at Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi. As soon as boarding was complete, the cabin air-conditioning (AC) system suddenly stopped working, causing the temperature inside the plane to rise sharply.

The extreme heat and stuffiness worsened the passengers' condition. After receiving no relief for a long time, their anger erupted. Passengers began protesting against the crew and halted the flight just before takeoff.

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Later, they descended on the terminus and protested the airline's negligence, after which the plane was returned to the landing bay.

Delhi - A potential major accident was averted due to the alertness of passengers on a SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Pune after the aircraft developed a technical issue.After passengers boarded the plane, the temperature inside the cabin suddenly rose. Everyone, including elderly… pic.twitter.com/lsgV1eygvR — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) August 12, 2026

Children And The Elderly Suffer Breathing Difficulties

Passengers alleged that many children and elderly flyers were aboard the plane when AC system stopped working, leading to suffocation inside the plane. As the AC was not working and there was no ventilation, the passengers became drenched in sweat. The situation became so dire that many people experienced severe breathing difficulties.

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