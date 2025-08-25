- By Yashashvi Tak
Delhi Traffic Advisory: Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory for the Tis Hazari Courts Complex on August 25 from 10 AM onwards due to a lawyers’ protest. As advocates from all district courts in Delhi plan to continue their strike and abstain from work following Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena's recent notification, commuters are advised to note road closures and alternative routes.
Delhi police X post reads, “Traffic Advisory, In connection with the protest at Tis Hazari Courts on 25.08.2025 from 10 AM onwards, traffic in the surrounding areas will remain affected. Plan your journey in advance, avoid the mentioned stretches, use alternate routes or prefer Metro. Follow diversion signs & instructions of traffic personnel.”
Affected Routes
Commuters and residents are advised to plan ahead as traffic will be affected and regulated on Ring Road, Boulevard Road, Rani Jhansi Road/Flyover, Rajpur Road, Shamnath Marg, Lothian Road, Kacheri Road, Zorawar Singh Marg and Hamilton Road.
DIVERSION POINTS
Traffic diversions will be enforced from Y Point Yudhister Setu (towards Nigam Bodh Ghat), U-turn under Yudhister Setu, Kela Ghat Cut, Khoya Mandi U-turn, R/A Mori Gate, Baraf Khana Chowk, Foot of Rani Jhansi Flyover, PS Civil Lines Red Light, Mall Road, Khyber Pass, MCD Chowk, I.P. College and St. Stephens College.
All vehicles will be diverted as and when required, except emergency vehicles.
ALTERNATE ROUTES
1. Traffic from Shastri Park to Tis Hazari Courts will be diverted via Yudhister Setu-Outer Ring Road-Yamuna Marg-Rajniwas Marg-Dr. Karnwal Marg.
2. Traffic from Ring Road (ISBT Kashmiri Gate side) will be diverted towards Chandgiram Akhara-Yamuna Marg-Rajniwas Marg-Dr. Karnwal Marg.
3. No U-turn will be allowed under Yudhister Setu.
4. Traffic from Lothian Road/Khoya Mandi will be diverted to Boulevard Road-Shamnath Marg-Rajniwas Marg-Dr. Karnwal Marg.
5. Traffic from Kela Ghat Marg will be diverted to Ring Road via ISBT Kashmiri Gate.
6. Traffic from Nicholson Marg/Mori Gate will be diverted via Kacheri Road-Zorawar Singh Marg.
7. Traffic from Rajpur Road, Rajniwas Marg and Chauburja Marg will be diverted from MCD Chowk to Dr. Karnwal Marg.
8. Traffic from Lala Jagannath Marg and Roshnara Road will be diverted from Baraf Khana Chowk to Dr. Karnwal Marg.
9. Traffic from Idgah towards Rani Jhansi Flyover will be diverted via Ram Bagh Road - Azad Market Road.
PUBLIC ADVISORY
1. Avoid the mentioned stretches during protest hours.
2. Do not park vehicles on the roadside as it obstructs smooth traffic flow.
3. Use alternate routes or prefer Metro/public transport to minimise delays.
4. Follow diversion signage and instructions of traffic police on duty.
5. Public cooperation is solicited to ensure smooth traffic movement during the protest.
GENERAL INSTRUCTIONS
Motorists are requested to remain patient, follow traffic rules, and cooperate with traffic personnel to ensure a smooth experience. They should also follow the directions of police deployed at key intersections.