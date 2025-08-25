Delhi Traffic Advisory: Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory for the Tis Hazari Courts Complex on August 25 from 10 AM onwards due to a lawyers’ protest. As advocates from all district courts in Delhi plan to continue their strike and abstain from work following Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena's recent notification, commuters are advised to note road closures and alternative routes.

Delhi police X post reads, “Traffic Advisory, In connection with the protest at Tis Hazari Courts on 25.08.2025 from 10 AM onwards, traffic in the surrounding areas will remain affected. Plan your journey in advance, avoid the mentioned stretches, use alternate routes or prefer Metro. Follow diversion signs & instructions of traffic personnel.”

