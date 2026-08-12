Jagran Correspondent, Ranchi | Devendra Nath Mahto, who has been on a hunger strike for eleven days over alleged irregularities in Jharkhand recruitment examinations, was admitted to the High Dependency Unit (HDU) in Ranchi as his health condition deteriorated. Police personnel have been deployed on the third floor of Sadar Hospital where he was admitted. Jharkhand Minister Shilpi Neha Tirkey, former CM Raghubar Das and several other leaders met Mahto at the hospital on Wednesday.

The agitation, which began on July 25, is aimed at seeking transparency in competitive examinations and ensuring opportunities for students in the state, Mahto said. ALSO READ: Candidates Skipped Questions, Accused Later Marked Answers On OMR Sheets: CID Probe Reveals JPSC Scam Details His supporters were facing difficulties in meeting him due to heavy police deployment at the hospital. Students were seen getting into altercations with police personnel. Devendra Mahto's Condition Is Stable: Doctors Doctors said that his condition is under control after being admitted to the HDU. The agitation, which began on July 25, is aimed at seeking transparency in competitive examinations and ensuring opportunities for students in the state, Mahto said before being admitted to the hospital.

ALSO READ: From JSSC To JAC Board: Major Exams Facing Leak Allegations In Jharkhand | Full List Mahto Seeks Permission To Leave Hospital Mahto, in a Facebook post, said that he wrote a letter to the Civil Surgeon of Sadar Hospital for permission to go to the Satyagraha site, Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium Ranchi. "Letter written to the Civil Surgeon of Sadar Hospital for permission to go to the Satyagraha site Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium Ranchi, my body is undergoing treatment in the hospital bed, but my soul and resolve are at the Satyagraha site where students and youth are fighting a judicial struggle for their future, the indefinite hunger strike is continuing in Sadar Hospital on the 11th day," his post read.

Jharkhand Minister Meets Mahto At Hospital Jharkhand Agriculture Minister Shilpi Neha Tirkey, Kolebira MLA Naman Bixal Kongadi, and Khijri MLA Rajesh Kachhap visited the hospital to inquire about his health. They discussed issues related to the Student movement. Former CM Raghubar Das Visits Hospital Former Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das visited Mahto at Sadar Hospital, inquiring about his health and wishing him a speedy recovery. Mahto presented his demands and mentioned the police lathi charge, which Raghubar Das expressed concern over.

Condition Of The Injured Students Is Normal Meanwhile, the treatment of students injured during the Vidhan Sabha gherao march has been continuing in Sadar Hospital. According to the hospital management, all admitted students are in normal condition and are improving. Following medical examinations and reports, all are currently reported to be in a stable condition.

Sadar Hospital Deputy Superintendent Dr Vimlesh Singh met with all the students admitted to the hospital on Wednesday and inquired about their health. He stated that all the students are in better condition than before and are recovering rapidly.