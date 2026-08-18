State Bureau, Ranchi: Jharkhand government's cancellation of JSSC CGL brought smiles to the faces of protesters, who were agitating at Jaipal Munda Stadium for the past 24 days. However, the decision came as a disappointment for over 2,000 candidates who had passed the exam successfully and were appointed to several government posts.

Among them is Vikas, who is working in Gumla. Vikas had left the job and other perks of working at a multinational company and joined the government job after clearing the CGL exam, but destiny had something else in store for him.

Tuesday began with a protest in front of the Project Bhawan Secretariat, and in the evening, these same young people were seen in a torchlight procession in the same area. The newly appointed assistant branch officers have already started a sit-in protest, refusing to accept the state government's decision to cancel the JSSC CGL exam. On Tuesday, angry candidates protested against this move of the government outside the Project Bhawan Secretariat.

The workers remained at the Secretariat's main entrance throughout the day to present their views to the ministers as they arrived and departed. The successful candidates stated clearly that they would not accept any verbal orders until they received written ones.

ALSO READ: JPSC Scam: CID Arrests Mastermind Abhay Tiwari's Wife, Brother; Probes 9 Other Relatives' Govt Jobs The officials argue that the government cannot make such a decision under pressure from the protests without providing a solid reason. Any such decision is completely illegal. The employees unequivocally stated that the government must file its written order with the court, after which the students will legally contest the matter in court and present their case forcefully.

Officials claim that all of them were selected based on merit. Many of them have served in various government departments for several months. If there were any irregularities in the recruitment, the government should have taken action against the culprits.

It is unfair to put the future of innocent employees at risk by cancelling the entire exam. These officials are now fully prepared to fight a legal battle to protect their rights. Successful candidates have been protesting since the Chief Minister's announcement on Monday.

ALSO READ: Why Ranchi's Student Protest Is Different From Delhi's NEET Movement? 10 Key Differences You Need To Know Despite heavy rain on Tuesday, candidates were seen protesting outside the Secretariat from morning until evening. They also participated in a torchlight procession in the evening, but displayed patience and peace.