Ghaziabad News: The residents of Modinagar have a reason to celebrate as the much-awaited construction of the Railway Over Bridge (ROB) at Rajchaupal begins today, August 24. The construction work will begin today, with the Modinagar MLA, Dr. Manju Shivach and Municipal Council Chairman Vinod Vaishali formally inaugurating the construction work.

The ROB has been a long-standing demand of the local residents who face daily traffic jams in the area. The construction work is expected to be completed in two years. Once completed, it will significantly ease traffic congestion in the area.

ALSO READ: ‘He Is Hitting Me’: Ghaziabad Woman Slapped 8 Times For Feeding Dogs In Delhi-NCR | Watch Video All You Need To Know About New ROB At Rajchaupal And Why It Matters A railway gate located at a distance of 150 metres from Rajchaupal towards Hapur Road in Moodipur has been a long cause of traffic congestion in the area. When the gate is closed, the long queue of vehicles reaches all the way to the Delhi-Meerut road, blocking traffic movement in the area.

In such a situation, crossing the railway has been a persistent problem for the commuters, prompting years of demand and protests for a Railway Over Bridge. The finalised structure of ROB is Y-shaped, with the construction work extending 325 meters towards Ghaziabad and 905 meters towards Meerut from the Hapur Road railway gate, Jagran.com reported. The road from Raj Chowk to Meerut and Ghaziabad belongs to the Public Works Department (PWD), while a 7.24 metres falls on the private land. The municipality has initiated the land acquisition process, and further construction work is underway.