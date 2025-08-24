- By Deeksha Gour
- Sun, 24 Aug 2025 04:21 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Mumbai Metro Ganeshotsav: Mumbai Metro services on Lines 2A and 7 will operate till midnight from August 27 to September 6 to accommodate devotees visiting Ganpati pandals in the western suburbs. During this period, the last trains from Andheri West (Line 2A) and Gundavali (Line 7) will leave at 12 AM instead of the usual 11 PM.
The extension comes as the city prepares for the 11-day Ganeshotsav, when lakhs of people are expected to travel across Mumbai. Currently, Lines 2A and 7 carry over 3.3 lakh passengers daily, a figure likely to rise significantly during the festival.
ALSO READ: Solapur–Mumbai Vande Bharat Express To Get 20 Coaches From August 28, Capacity Rises To 1,440 Seats
Ganeshotsav 2025: Mumbai Metro 2 A, 7 Increased Frequency
To handle the additional demand, the number of train services will be increased. On weekdays, a total of 317 trips will run, 12 more than the regular schedule. Trains will operate every 5 minutes and 50 seconds during peak hours and every 9 minutes and 30 seconds during non-peak hours.
Saturdays will see 256 trips, up from 244, with trains departing every 8 minutes during busy hours and every 10 minutes 25 seconds during quieter periods. On Sundays, services will increase from 217 to 229 trips. A flat 10-minute frequency will be maintained and extra trains will be deployed if needed.
ALSO READ: Vande Bharat Train Update: Mumbai CSMT-Madgaon To Run With 16 Coaches For Ganesh Chaturthi Rush | Check Timing, Ticket Prices And Stoppages
Mumbai Metro Timings Extended: Officials Stress Safety And Convenience
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the extended timings would make travel safer and more convenient for festival-goers. “Ganesh Utsav is Maharashtra’s pride. Metro services running till midnight will help devotees travel without hassle,” he stated.
Deputy CM Eknath Shinde added that lakhs of people move across the city during Ganpati celebrations, and the decision ensures smooth travel. Metropolitan Commissioner Sanjay Mukherjee stated that Metro provides a reliable alternative to road transport, especially during the heavy festive rush.