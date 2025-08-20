The opposition MPs on Wednesday tore copies of three key bills and threw them on Home Minister Amit Shah as he tabled them in the Lok Sabha. The incident occurred while Shah was introducing the key bills, the One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment Bill, 2025, the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill. The opposition leaders were protesting and raising slogans against the government; however, few of them tore the copies and threw them at the home minister.

While reacting to the incident, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla stated that while the opposition MPs have the right to protest, their method was not right. Apart from this, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju stated that the opposition MPs were disrespecting the mandate they received. He further suggested the MPs contribute to debate and discussions to make the session more productive.

"The public sends us to work; does the opposition come to create a ruckus? The people of the country will not forgive those who insult democracy. MPs should not disrespect the people's mandate and should contribute to debates and discussions," Rijiju stated in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Apart from this, several other BJP MPs, including Ravishankar Prasad and Anurag Thakur, also slammed the opposition MPs for creating a ruckus and not supporting the bill introduced to "eliminate the corruption".

"It is very sad that MPs are behaving like this, trying to fight... What is their problem with this bill? Do they have a problem because this bill provides a solution for people like Arvind Kejriwal, who go to jail but do not resign?... People who go to jail and still run the government, it is sad for Indian governance... This bill addresses this issue. I don't know why they are creating a ruckus," Ravishankar Prasad was quoted as saying by ANI.