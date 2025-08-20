Himachal Pradesh: Monsoon rains continue to wreak havoc across Himachal Pradesh, with a significant portion of the Pathankot-Mandi highway blocked on Wednesday morning. A landslide near Magal led to parts of the Pathankot-Mandi Highway collapsing, leading to traffic disruption on the route and stranding thousands of commuters. According to the officials, it may take two or three days to fully restore traffic movement on the highway. As of now, traffic arrangements have been made via alternative routes for the movement of light as well as heavy vehicles.

According to the advisory, small vehicles are being diverted from Pali Bharada Katindi and Sahal Garlog road, while arrangements are in place to send big vehicles from Padhar to Mandi via Dianapark. At present, only a few local buses pass through these routes, while long-distance buses have to be transferred from the middle of the way, Jagran.com reported. Dr. Madan Kumar, ADM of Mandi, inspected the site and directed the NHAI officials to carry out the necessary repair work on the highway in a planned manner to restore the traffic.

ALSO READ: Chennai Metro Update: Koyambedu–Pattabhiram Corridor Gets Rs 2,442 Crore State Approval For Preparatory Work; Check Station List Furthermore, SDM Padhar Surjeet Singh Thakur reviewed the movement on Padhar Dianapark via Taryanbali road and said that the movement of buses is possible on this route, but the drivers will have to cooperate at narrow stretches. He stated that no safe route is available for heavy goods vehicles following the landslide.

In addition to this, the Mandi Kamand Bajaura road connecting Kullu to Mandi has also been closed for three days due to a road collapse near Kannauj. Thousands of people were left stranded due to blockage on these key routes.