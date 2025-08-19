- By Yashashvi Tak
Himachal Cloudburst Update: Another cloudburst occurred in a remote village in the Lagghati region of Kullu at around 1.30 am on Tuesday midnight. The incident led to panic among the villagers and swept away several houses, roads, and vehicles. No casualties have been reported yet in the incident.
Visuals from the spot showed an uphill road wrecked and laden with stones and debris in the aftermath. A stream alongside is also seen flowing in spate. According to initial reports, the cloudburst occurred near Bhubu and surrounding villages in Lagghati. Since the area is extremely remote, officials are still gathering detailed information. So far, there have been no reports of loss of life, officials said.
The death toll in Himachal Pradesh has risen to 268 due to heavy rain and cloudbursts this monsoon season since June 20. The weather has caused destruction in several parts of the state, including Mandi, Silhbudhani, Kungad, Swad Aut, Panarsa, Takoli, and Thalout. In response to this, SDM Mandi, Rupinder Kaur, has ordered all schools, Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), and Anganwadi centers in Sub-Tehsil Katula to remain closed on August 19.
According to reports, a shop, two fish farms, a footbridge, and hundreds of acres of fertile land have been washed away due to flash floods.
Key Updates
1. The Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA) reports that 140 people have died in rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, drowning, and lightning, while 128 have died in road accidents this monsoon season.
2. Official reports state that 336 people have been injured and 37 are missing. The total loss is estimated at over Rs 2,19,400 lakh (Rs 2,194 crore), including damage to roads, water schemes, power lines, crops, houses, and livestock.
3. Over 27,385 houses have been reported damaged, 293 fully and 311 partially, while more than 2,274 cowsheds, shops, and other structures have been destroyed as of August 18. A total of 1,193 cattle heads and 25,755 poultry birds have also perished.
District-Wise Death Toll:
Kangra: 28 deaths
Mandi: 26 deaths
Chamba & Kullu: 12 deaths each
Shimla & Kinnaur: 11 deaths each
Una & Bilaspur: 8 deaths each
Power And Roads Affected
The Public Works Department (PWD) has reported losses of Rs 1,21,675 lakh, with thousands of connecting roads blocked across various districts. The Jal Shakti Department, responsible for water supply schemes, has suffered losses of Rs 71,668 lakh, severely affecting drinking water availability in many areas.
The power sector has faced losses exceeding Rs 13,946 lakh, leaving many rural areas without electricity for several days.
The Manali-Kiratpur four-lane highway was restored on Monday after being blocked for 35 hours. Soon after it reopened, 1,300 stranded people, including foreign tourists, were successfully evacuated.
The state government has requested residents to avoid unnecessary travel, especially in vulnerable areas where landslides and flash floods occur, as these threats remain ongoing.