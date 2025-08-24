- By Chetna Shree
Himachal Weather: Torrential rain has led to the closure of approximately 400 roads, including two national highways, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in Kasauli, Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur, and other districts. Monsoon is likely to remain active in the state with a forecast of moderate to heavy rainfall in place till August 30. The residents are advised to remain cautious and limit outings to avoid inconvenience.
Himachal Weather: Rain To Continue Till August 30
Moderate to heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Himachal Pradesh on Saturday night, with Pandoh receiving the highest amount of rain. Pandoh received 123 mm of rainfall, followed by Kasauli (105 mm), Jot (104.6 mm) and Mandi (68 mm), news agency PTI reported.
Prompting this, the India Meteorological Centre (IMD) on Sunday issued a yellow alert for moderate to heavy rainfall in two to seven districts in the state till August 30. Monsoon rain will remain currently active in Kasauli, Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur, Karsog and Jot.
Himachal Rain: 400 Roads Blocked Including Two National Highways
As many as 400 roads, including two national highways, were closed due to continued heavy rain and landslides. “Among these, 221 roads were closed in Mandi district and 102 in the adjoining Kullu. National Highway 3 and NH 305 were also closed,” the State Emergency Operation Centre said.
Rainfall Recorded In THESE Parts Of The State
According to the data from the weather department, Himachal Pradesh received 662.3 mm of rainfall during the current monsoon season from June 1 to August 22, crossing its annual average of 571.4 mm of rainfall.
- Pandoh - 123 mm
- Kasauli - 105 mm
- Jot - 104.6 mm
- Mandi - 68 mm
- Naduan - 52.8 mm
- Jogindernagar - 54 mm
- Baggi - 44.7 mm
- Dharampur - 44.6 mm
- Palampur - 33.2 mm
- Neri - 31.5 mm
- Sarahan - 30 mm
Himachal Rain Havoc: 152 Deaths, 208 Power Supply Transformers Disrupted
According to the data from the State Emergency Operation Centre, as many as 152 people died in rain-related incidents since the onset of the monsoon on June 20. “The state has witnessed 75 flash floods, 40 cloudbursts and 74 major landslides so far, and a total of 97 power supply transformers and 51 water supply schemes have been disrupted,” SEOC said.
Himachal Pradesh incurred a total loss of Rs 2,347 crore in rain-related incidents between June 20 and August 22.