Jagran Bureau, Delhi: The Ministry of Defence on Tuesday released the sixth Positive Indigenisation List (PIL) featuring 405 strategically important items with an estimated procurement value of Rs 3,070 crore. The move aims to strengthen self-reliance by banning imports of specific military hardware and components over a phased timeline and accelerating domestic defence manufacturing.

MOD Releases 6th Defence Indigenisation List According to a press release by the Department of Defence Production (DDP), Ministry of Defence, the list contains line replaceable units, sub-systems, sub-assemblies, spares, components and raw materials. These include 16 items of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and 389 items of Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs), the ministry said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Nuclear Power Expansion To Advanced Civil Defence: Major Announcements By PM Modi On Independence Day The items also cover a broad range of defence platforms and systems, including air platforms such as Advanced Light Helicopter, Light Utility Helicopter, Su-30MKI, Light Combat Aircraft and AL-31FP Engine. The armoured platforms include T-72, T-90 and BMP-II Warships. Additionally, missile systems such as Konkurs-M, Invar and MRSAM, defence electronics including radars, sonars, fire control systems and satellite communication systems, and high explosive anti-tank ammunition are also included in the list of items.

Big Push For Self-Reliance According to the Ministry, the latest PIL marks another step in the government's efforts to promote self-reliance in defence manufacturing under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative. “It is expected to further expand opportunities for the Indian industry, strengthen the domestic defence manufacturing ecosystem, promote investment & innovation, and contribute to reducing dependence on imports,” the statement read.

The Ministry further notified that 15,700 defence items have been successfully indigenised so far. This has resulted in an estimated import substitution value of about Rs 9,000 crore over the last five years, the ministry added. An estimated timeline has been set for the indigenisation of each item, and the list has been made available on the Ministry of Defence's 'SRIJAN' portal.