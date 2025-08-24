Jaipur School Closed : The District Disaster Management Authority announced on Sunday a two-day holiday, on August 25 and 26, for all Anganwadi centres and both government and private schools in Jaipur district due to heavy rainfall. Several districts in Rajasthan are facing severe disruption to daily life.

The notification issued by District Collector and Magistrate Dr Jitendra Kumar Soni clarified that the holidays apply only to students. “This holiday will be applicable only for students. School staff, both academic and non-academic, will work as usual,” the order stated. Institutions have also been warned against violating the directive.

ALSO READ: Rajasthan Weather Update: IAF Launches Rescue Ops In Kota, Bundi; Mi-17 Deployed For Evacuations

The order reads, “Action will be taken as per rules under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act 2005 against Anganwadi centres and government / non-government schools violating the above order.”

Rajasthan Weather Update

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that heavy to extremely heavy rainfall will continue across Rajasthan. According to the Jaipur Meteorological Centre, the monsoon trough line is currently passing through the state, causing heavy rain in southern and southeastern regions. Intense rainfall is expected on August 24, with the likelihood of it continuing through August 25 and 26.