Jaipur School Closed: The District Disaster Management Authority announced on Sunday a two-day holiday, on August 25 and 26, for all Anganwadi centres and both government and private schools in Jaipur district due to heavy rainfall. Several districts in Rajasthan are facing severe disruption to daily life.
The notification issued by District Collector and Magistrate Dr Jitendra Kumar Soni clarified that the holidays apply only to students. “This holiday will be applicable only for students. School staff, both academic and non-academic, will work as usual,” the order stated. Institutions have also been warned against violating the directive.
The order reads, “Action will be taken as per rules under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act 2005 against Anganwadi centres and government / non-government schools violating the above order.”
Rajasthan Weather Update
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that heavy to extremely heavy rainfall will continue across Rajasthan. According to the Jaipur Meteorological Centre, the monsoon trough line is currently passing through the state, causing heavy rain in southern and southeastern regions. Intense rainfall is expected on August 24, with the likelihood of it continuing through August 25 and 26.
Most Affected Places In Rajathan
Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Bundi, and Tonk are among the worst-affected districts, where heavy rainfall has caused significant damage. In Jaipur, downpours since early Saturday triggered incidents such as the collapse of a wall section near Amer Fort, though no casualties were reported. The continuous rains have heightened the need for urgent disaster management and relief efforts.
Rainfall In Rajasthan
According to the weather department, Saturday’s rainfall was significant across several parts of Rajasthan. Karouli received 41.5 mm, Anta-Baran and Chittorgarh 39 mm each, Dausa 33.5 mm, Jaipur 29.5 mm, Vansathli 20.4 mm, Kota 18 mm, Bhilwara 17 mm, Pilani and Sikar 15 mm each, and Ajmer 10.8 mm. These figures highlight the severity of the ongoing weather conditions across the state.
Rajasthan Seven Day Weather Forecast
Monday, August 25: Rain with temperatures of 29 / 25 Degree Celsius, humidity 67 percent, winds WSW at 18 km/h.
Tuesday, August 26: Showers, 29 / 25 Degree Celsius, humidity 68 percent, winds SW at 13 km/h.
Wednesday, August 27: Thunderstorms, 31 / 26 Degree Celsius, humidity 78 percent, winds WSW at 8 km/h.
Thursday, August 28: Thunderstorms, 32 / 26 Degree Celsius, humidity 75 percent, winds W at 8 km/h.
Friday, August 29: Thunderstorms, 32 / 26 Degree Celsius, humidity 67 percent, winds WNW at 9 km/h.
Saturday, August 30: Thunderstorms, 30 / 25 Degree Celsius, humidity 76 percent, winds N at 8 km/h.
Sunday, August 31: Thunderstorms, 29 / 25 Degree Celsius, humidity 69 percent, winds NNW at 9 km/h.