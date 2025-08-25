Mysuru Murder Case: A 20-year-old married woman died after her lover allegedly set off an explosive in her mouth in Mysuru district. The incident took place on Monday at a lodge in Bherya village, Hunsur taluk. The victim has been identified as Rakshita, a resident of Gerasanahalli village. The NDTV report cited Police as stating that, she was married to a daily wage worker employed in Kerala but was also in a relationship with Siddaraju, a relative from Bettadapura. The two had checked into a lodge, where a quarrel between them ended in the brutal killing.

According to Mysuru police, during the argument, Siddaraju forced a combustible substance into Rakshita's mouth and triggered it using a blasting device generally employed for quarry gelatin sticks. The impact left the lower part of her face blown apart. A video from the spot showed her body lying on a bed with blood pooled on the floor.

Reports cited Police sources as stating that, soon after the incident, Siddaraju tried to mislead others by claiming Rakshita had died in a mobile phone explosion. However, his version raised suspicion. As he attempted to flee, local residents caught him and handed him over to the police.