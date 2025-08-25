- By Deeksha Gour
- Mon, 25 Aug 2025 07:28 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Mysuru Murder Case: A 20-year-old married woman died after her lover allegedly set off an explosive in her mouth in Mysuru district. The incident took place on Monday at a lodge in Bherya village, Hunsur taluk.
The victim has been identified as Rakshita, a resident of Gerasanahalli village. The NDTV report cited Police as stating that, she was married to a daily wage worker employed in Kerala but was also in a relationship with Siddaraju, a relative from Bettadapura. The two had checked into a lodge, where a quarrel between them ended in the brutal killing.
According to Mysuru police, during the argument, Siddaraju forced a combustible substance into Rakshita’s mouth and triggered it using a blasting device generally employed for quarry gelatin sticks. The impact left the lower part of her face blown apart. A video from the spot showed her body lying on a bed with blood pooled on the floor.
Reports cited Police sources as stating that, soon after the incident, Siddaraju tried to mislead others by claiming Rakshita had died in a mobile phone explosion. However, his version raised suspicion. As he attempted to flee, local residents caught him and handed him over to the police.
The body was shifted for post-mortem and forensic teams were called to collect evidence. Authorities are now verifying the exact material used in the explosion and further details of the murder plot.
The accused remains in custody as investigations continue.
