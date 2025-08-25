Indian Railways has announced another Vande Bharat Express to Varanasi, this time from Meerut, set to commence operations on August 27. With this addition, the total number of Vande Bharat trains either originating from or passing through Varanasi rises to seven. The existing Meerut-Lucknow Vande Bharat service will be extended to Varanasi Cantt, passing through Ayodhya Dham. Currently, 150 Vande Bharat train services are operational across the extensive railway network.

The new train will be an extension of train numbers 22490/22489 Meerut City-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express. Renamed as the Meerut City-Varanasi-Meerut City Vande Bharat Express, the extended service is scheduled to begin operations on August 27, 2025.

Meerut-Varanasi Vande Bharat Train: Distance, Travel Time And Route

The Meerut-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express will cover a distance of 783 km in 11:50 hrs.

Train 22490 will depart from: Meerut City at 6:35 AM

Moradabad at 8:40 AM

Bareilly at 10:11 AM

Lucknow at 1:55 PM

Ayodhya Dham at 3:55 PM

Varanasi Cantt by 6:25 PM

The return journey, train 22489, leaves:Varanasi Cantt at 9:10 AM

Ayodhya Dham by 11:40 AM

Lucknow by 1:30 PM

Bareilly at 5:15 PM

Moradabad at 6:50 PM

Meerut City by 9:05 PM

Meerut-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express: Ticket Price

The Meerut-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express is made up of eight coaches, offering two seating options: AC Chair Cars and Executive Chair Cars. A ticket in the AC Chair Car from Meerut City to Varanasi is priced at Rs 1,915, while the fare for the Executive Chair Car is Rs 3,525.