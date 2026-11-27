West Bengal: Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 22 national highway projects worth over Rs 8,700 crore in West Bengal, while announcing a further Rs 1 lakh crore infrastructure package for the state. Among the key projects inaugurated is a newly built four-lane bridge over the Ganga at Farakka, linking Murshidabad and Malda districts along the Farakka-Raiganj stretch of NH-34, which will strengthen connectivity between North and South Bengal and boost inter-state trade with Jharkhand.

The 4-Lane Bridge over the River Ganga at Farakka, developed on the Farakka–Raiganj section of NH-34, will strengthen connectivity between North and South Bengal. Spanning 5.46 km, the bridge will ease congestion at the Farakka crossing, ensure safer traffic movement and support faster transportation of agricultural produce and goods across the region. The project will also enhance access to key tourist destinations and contribute to regional economic growth. @PMOIndia @MORTHIndia @PIBMoRTH #NHAI #PragatiKaHighway — NHAI (@NHAI_Official) March 15, 2026 ALSO READ: Bengal Special Summary Revision Of Voter Rolls To Begin On December 15; Final List To Be Out On February 8 Relief From Decades Of Barrage Bottlenecks Built at a revised cost of Rs 622.04 crore, up from an initial estimate of Rs 522 crore following construction delays, the bridge spans 5.468 km, with its main river stretch measuring approximately 2.75 km.

Constructed between 1962 and 1975, the ageing Farakka Barrage carries two railway tracks, a footpath, and two narrow vehicle lanes, leaving it heavily strained under daily traffic between north and south Bengal. The new bridge runs parallel to the barrage and features solar-powered streetlights. Its Siliguri-Kolkata-bound carriageway had earlier opened on a trial basis while Kolkata-to-Siliguri traffic continued on the old barrage. Extending from beside Farakka College More to PTS Township More in Malda district, the approach road lets commuters bypass bottlenecks in both Farakka and Malda towns.

According to The Indian Express report, citing Nabanna sources, survey work has also begun for a parallel rail bridge, after which the old barrage's 109 gates will focus solely on regulating river water, restricting road traffic on it to emergencies, alongside planned removal of shops encroaching on barrage land in Farakka town.

Boost For Freight, Farm Produce And North Bengal Tourism Local residents, students, and daily commuters are set to get faster, less congested river crossings, while stronger inter-state connectivity with Jharkhand will speed up transport of aggregates and freight between south and north Bengal.

Smoother transit is also expected to ensure timely delivery of Malda and Murshidabad mangoes and litchis to wider domestic and export markets faster, while cutting travel times to tourism hubs including Gour Malda, Adina Mosque, Kulik Bird Sanctuary, Darjeeling, Kurseong, Kalimpong, and Sikkim.

ALSO READ: Varanasi-Kolkata To Gorakhpur-Siliguri: 7 Major Highway Corridors Announced For West Bengal Farakka Ganga Bridge At A Glance Total Length 5.468 km (roughly 2.75 km main river span) Revised Cost Rs 622.04 crore (up from ₹522 crore initially) Route Farakka College More (Murshidabad) to PTS Township More (Malda)