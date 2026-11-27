Voters can submit claims and objections from December 15 to January 14, 2027. All claims and objections will be reviewed and settled by February 1.The CEO’s office has also announced special campaign days on December 19, 20, 26 and 27, and January 2, 3, 9 and 10. Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will be available at selected polling stations to help people register as voters, submit claims and objections, and get other services related to the electoral rolls.

According to a press note issued by the CEO’s office, the draft electoral rolls will be published on December 15. The work to reorganise and rearrange polling stations will be completed by December 3.

The West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on Friday announced a new schedule for the Special Summary Revision (SSR) of the 2027 photo electoral rolls. The final voters’ list will be published on February 8, 2027.

Now January 1, 2027, will be the qualifying date for this revision. People who are eligible to vote but whose names are missing from the voters’ list, as well as young people who will turn 18, have been asked to check their details and apply to add their names or make corrections.

The new schedule was announced after the exercise was postponed. It was earlier scheduled to begin on November 23 but was delayed due to “unavoidable circumstances”.

The SSR is carried out to update the existing voters’ list. It is different from the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), under which the electoral roll is prepared again through a detailed verification process.

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How To Apply If Your Name Is Missing

Eligible citizens can follow these steps to apply for inclusion in the electoral roll:

Step 1: Check your name

Visit the Election Commission's Voters' Services Portal and search for your name in the electoral roll. Voters can also check the final list through the CEO Karnataka website.

Step 2: Open The Form 6 Application

If your name is missing, visit the Voters' Services Portal again.

- Log in to your account. If you do not have one, select the sign-up option and complete the registration process using the details requested.

- Return to the portal's home page.

- Select 'Fill Form 6' under the new voter registration section.

- Read the instructions and eligibility requirements before proceeding.

Step 3: Fill In Your Personal Details

Step 4: Enter Your Address Details

Step 5: Upload The Required Documents

Step 6: Complete The Declaration

- Read the declaration at the end of the form carefully.

- Confirm that you meet the eligibility requirements.

- Check that the information supplied is true and complete.

- Tick the declaration or consent box where required.

- Enter any additional details requested by the portal.

Step 7: Submit Form 6

Step 8: Track Your Application Status

- Return to the Voters' Services Portal.

- Select 'Track Application Status'.

- Enter the reference number provided after submission.

- Fill in any additional information requested, such as your state.

- Submit the details to view the current status.

- If the application is pending, follow any instructions issued by the electoral authorities.

- Once a decision is made, search the electoral roll again to confirm whether your name has been included.

SC to consider plea for priority hearing of voter appeals

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to consider a request to give priority to voter appeals before appellate tribunals in West Bengal. The appeals are related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The request seeks to extend this priority to six more municipal corporations where elections are due, apart from the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC).