The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Friday has arrested a man suspected to be a terrorist linked to the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) outfit. The arrested suspect has been identified as Mohommad Saharul Islam Kabiruddin, a resident of Karimganj in Assam. Apart from the arrest, the ATS team has also seized an AK-47 rifle and over 2 live cartridges from him, said a Gujarat ATS official, as cited by ANI.

According to officials, the 22-year-old man was allegedly planning to attack the Indian Air Force (IAF) station in the city. However, the arrest has foiled the terror attack. Along with the rifle and live cartridges, the ATS also recovered two magazines, a JeM flag, two mobile phones and cash from his possession.

#UPDATE | The name of the arrested suspect, a terrorist linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed, is Md Saharul Islam Assam. The ATS has recovered a rifle and more than 20 live cartridges from the accused. A major operation by the ATS is currently underway: Gujarat ATS Official (Source: Gujarat ATS) — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2026 ALSO READ: Pakistani Intruder Shot Dead By BSF Along International Border In Punjab's Pathankot A case has also been registered against him under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The recovery of an assault rifle has raised fresh fears about weapons falling into the hands of terror networks operating in India. Officials are also investigating if the arrested person had connections with a larger network beyond Vadodara. 65 foreign terrorists operating in J&K The arrest comes amid heightened security concerns in Jammu and Kashmir. Intelligence inputs suggest that there are about 65 foreign terrorists active in the region. About 55 of them are suspected to be associated with Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba. The remaining 10 are reportedly associated with smaller groups that get support from the larger outfits.

Security agencies suspect that some of these infiltrators could be planning attacks and trying to revive dormant terror networks. Operations have been stepped up to track their movements and stop any such plans. ALSO READ: Local Terror Wiped Out, Funding Choked, 80 Hill Bases: How Security Forces Are Dismantling J-K Terrorism Security Agencies Examine Local Support Networks Investigators are also examining the role of local associates who may be providing logistics and other help to foreign terrorists. The overground workers suspected of helping these groups are being monitored as part of a broader security push

The authorities are still interrogating the arrested man and the seized weapon is being investigated for clues as to its origin and intended use. The findings could show whether the Vadodara case is linked to a larger network involved in supplying arms or supporting terrorist operations.