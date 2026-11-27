Border Security Force (BSF) troops on Friday shot dead a Pakistani intruder along the International Border with Pakistan in Punjab's Pathankot. Officials said the man was shot dead around 2 am in the Pahadpur border post area along the Ujh River.

The intruder was challenged and asked to stop, but he continued moving towards the International Border (IB) and was shot by the BSF troops, the officials said. The BSF guards the India-Pakistan IB. Further details are awaited. ALSO READ: 30 Terrorists From J-K's Reasi Undergoing Training In Pakistan, 5 Wanted To Sell Their Land To Fund Terrorism: DGP Pakistan-backed terror groups intensify their activities in winter, attempting to push militants across the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB) as snowfall covers the mountainous region. The terrorists try to take advantage of the thick layer of snow and poor visibility. However, the alert troops respond swiftly and foil the infiltration bid, ensuring that there is no breach of the LoC and IB.

Lashkar-E-Taiba's Man Killed During Infiltration Bid Earlier in May, the Army killed a Pakistani intruder was killed during a foiled infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. The officials said the intruder was believed to be part of a Lashkar-e-Taiba group attempting to infiltrate into this side of the border near Bicho Post in the Mankote area.

ALSO READ: Jammu And Kashmir: Security Forces Intensify Manhunt For Terrorists Who Attack CRPF Jawans In Kulgam The intruder was gunned down after army troops detected suspicious movement near the Krishna Ghati forward area and engaged the infiltrators in a gunfight. "The body was retrieved from near the LoC and handed over to police for further processing," officials said. According to the Army, the troops noticed movement nearly 300 metres inside the Indian side of the LoC in the Krishna Ghati sector. They said that the troops responded swiftly and neutralised him.

(With PTI inputs)