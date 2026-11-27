Amid the ongoing seat-sharing tussle between the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Congress MP Imran Masood hit out at the Akhilesh Yadav-led party. He said that if the SP considers the Congress a weak party, it should explain why it needs the Congress as an ally.

Masood questioned the SP's approach to seat-sharing and said that the responsibility of defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cannot rest on the Congress alone. He stressed that the Congress needs both winnable seats and a fair share in the alliance.

#WATCH | Delhi: On SP-Congress seat-sharing for UP elections, Congress MP Imran Masood says, "The Congress is zero. You keep reminding us of our standing, but if you think so little of our standing, why do you even need us? You have the formula for winnability; you have everything—so why do you need us at all?... We are zero—but wherever we align, we multiply the impact tenfold..." — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2026 After the SP reportedly offered only 26 seats to the Congress and asked it to identify its winnable constituencies, Masood said, "The Congress is zero. You keep reminding us of our standing, but if you think so little of our standing, why do you even need us? You have the formula for winnability; you have everything—so why do you need us at all?... We are zero—but wherever we align, we multiply the impact tenfold..." 'We need both quality and quantity': Masood Masood also objected to the seat-sharing proposal, saying that the Congress should get seats where it has a genuine chance of winning rather than constituencies where its electoral prospects are weak.

#WATCH | Delhi: On SP-Congress seat-sharing for UP elections, Congress MP Imran Masood says, "... Give us seats; we can contest and win. We need both quality and quantity... You take the Chief Minister’s post. There is no dispute here regarding the Chief Minister. But why are you trying to undermine your ally? Why do you want to belittle your ally? You started launching direct attacks against me—why? I hadn’t said a single word against you..." — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2026 “Give us seats; we can contest and win. We need both quality and quantity... You take the Chief Minister’s post. There is no dispute here regarding the Chief Minister. But why are you trying to undermine your ally? Why do you want to belittle your ally? You started launching direct attacks against me; why? I hadn’t said a single word against you," he said. “They are trying to portray me as a villain. I am making demands for my party and fighting for its interests. I will speak for my party,” he added.

ALSO READ: Focus On Action, Not Words: Kharge's Message To Imran Masood Amid War Of Words With SP Over Seat-Sharing Masood says Congress contributed to SP's 2024 victory Masood also highlighted the Congress's contribution to the alliance and said the party's strength should not be judged only by its past election results. "It was because of Rahul Gandhi that you (Samajwadi Party)managed to win 37 seats (2024 Lok Sabha Elections). We aren’t saying you didn’t contribute; we are saying that we, too, secured victories. We showed a big heart—but must it always be us who shows a big heart, every single time? Can’t you show a bit more generosity?..."

#WATCH | Delhi: On SP-Congress seat-sharing for UP elections, Congress MP Imran Masood says, "It was because of Rahul Gandhi that you (Samajwadi Party)managed to win 37 seats (2024 Lok Sabha Elections). We aren’t saying you didn’t contribute; we are saying that we, too, secured victories. We showed a big heart—but must it always be us who shows a big heart, every single time? Can’t you show a bit more generosity?..." He adds, "If you offer zero seats, the result will naturally be zero. Why don’t you contest these seats yourselves? You go ahead and win them—after all, you claim to have a formula for winnability..." — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2026 He further said, "If you offer zero seats, the result will naturally be zero. Why don’t you contest these seats yourselves? You go ahead and win them—after all, you claim to have a formula for winnability..." ALSO READ: Congress-SP Seat-Sharing Row: Imran Masood Firm On 3-Digit Seats, Iqra Hasan Reminds Support For Rahul Gandhi As LoP

'More than 105 seats': Congress MP on party's demand When asked how many seats the Congress wanted to contest in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Masood said, " 105 seats nahi, 105 se upar. 105 seats toh humney 2017 mein ladi thi, tab hum bohot kamzor sthiti mein they, par ab hum bohot mazboot sthiti mein hain..." .

#WATCH | Delhi: "105 seats nahi, 105 se upar. 105 seats toh humney 2017 mein ladi thi, tab hum bohot kamzor sthiti mein they, par ab hum bohot mazboot sthiti mein hain..." says Congress MP Imran Masood on being asked about the minimum number of seats for the Congress party in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2026 Masood had also criticised the SP's approach, saying that the Congress had neither asked for 26 seats nor agreed to accept decisions made unilaterally during seat-sharing talks. "After those alliance meetings, if a declaration is made like this, and it is said that ''Sir, the starting point is 26 [seats]''—we didn''t even ask you for 26. We didn''t say that to you; we are not beggars...Somewhere, this is very hurtful: that you will dictate terms like this. We can be allies. We wanted the BJP to lose, and the guarantee to defeat the BJP in the country is Rahul Gandhi; I say this repeatedly. So, this is not a step in the direction of defeating the BJP," Masood told ANI.

The disagreement comes as the two parties continue to differ over seat-sharing for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Leaders from both sides have exchanged statements over the number of seats each party should contest. The dispute grew after the SP reportedly offered 26 seats as the starting point for talks and announced its first list of five candidates. The seats included constituencies in Saharanpur, Shamli, Amroha and Lalitpur. The move drew a strong reaction from Masood, who objected to the reported offer and the SP's suggestion that the Congress submit another list of constituencies it wanted to contest.